5 Biggest aAnouncements from the March 27 Nintendo Direct

The March 27, 2025 Nintendo Direct was a strange one. For starters, it was the final Direct for the Nintendo Switch, which is bittersweet. Shigeru Miyamoto himself even came on screen to assure fans that Nintendo Directs will continue on in the Switch 2 era, before announcing a new app that’s almost certainly a response to the enshittification of Twitter. More on that later.

This was also a strange Direct because no one expected it happen. We have just one week until the April 2 Switch 2-focused Direct that has been in everyone’s calendar for months. Rumor has it that this was to satisfy some contracts Nintendo made with third-party companies to advertise their games on a Direct for the Nintendo Switch. Which, given the contents of this Direct, checks out.

The Direct was smattered with nuggets of news about first-party Nintendo games. For instance, we learned that Pokémon Legends Z-A has a day / night system, where you focus on catching Pokémon in the day and participate in essentially Pokémon Fight Club at night, working up the ranks from Z to A (a-ha!).

There were some pretty wild announcements around third-party games, too. Patapon, a Sony game made for the PSP in 2007 is getting a remaster for the Switch. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

5. Witchbrook is a cozy magical life sim

The allure of a game centered around attending a school for witches speaks for itself. But, for many, there’s simply too much baggage around Harry Potter to fully enjoy Hogwarts Legacy. Now, thanks to Chucklefish (maker of Starbound, publisher of Stardew Valley), it looks like we have a damn good alternative.

But Witchbrook is so much more than even that. You play as an apprentice witch attending a magic academy. Learn spells at school, ride to broomstick to town and grab a donut. You can arrange your house, hang out with friends, and craft items to sell. In other words, this is basically witchy Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, with school.

Witchbrook also has serious Ghibli vibes. It’s gorgeous. The pixel art is stunning, and the score sounds cozy and charming. In other words, Witchbrook just appeared out of nowhere to become one of my most anticipated games of the year. It will release in winter 2025.

4: JRPG remaster corner: Dragon Quest 1 & 2, SaGa Frontier 2, and more

When Square Enix released the HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III late last year, we already knew that remakes of I and II would not be far behind. But we didn’t know they would be bundled together in an epic two-for-one, and we didn’t know for certain they would release in 2025. And it looks like we’re getting a new party member—perhaps the Princess of Cannock, who was originally going to play a big role in a scrapped Dragon Quest II ending?

In other classic JRPG news, a full remaster SaGa Frontier 2 was not only announced during the Direct—it’s releasing today. Since it’s a little more niche than Dragon Quest: SaGa Frontier 2 is another classic Square Enix JRPG, and it originally released as a PlayStation exclusive in 1999 (or 2000 in North America). The remaster may have been announced during the Nintendo Direct, but it’s also releasing (again, TODAY) on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile.

Also, while more an action game than a JRPG, it’s well worth noting that Atlus announced RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, a remaster of Devil Summoner. The game uses the devils famous from Atlus’ Shin Megami Tensei / Persona series as you play a supernatural detective in Tokyo in Taisho 20 (1932). I am seated.

3. Rhythm Heaven Groove is the first new entry in a delightful series in ten years

Rhythm Heaven is basically Nintendo’s rhythm game equivalent of WarioWare . In other words, the game’s based around a bunch of delightfully quirky rhythm mini-games, each with their own art style and set of rules.

The objective need these days for something this joyful and playful aside, this announcement is a big deal for two reasons. One is that there hasn’t been a Rhythm Heaven game since 2015, when Rhythm Heaven MegaMix released for the 3DS. The other is that the game’s producer and main composer, Japanese musician Tsunku, revealed a year for MegaMix‘s release that he had laryngeal cancer, and subsequently revealed he had part of his vocal cords removed. Tsunku is, indeed, returning for Groove.

So Rhythm Heaven Groove is truly a triumphant return in many respects. It will release sometime in 2026.

2. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream revives a decade-old life sim

Rhythm Heaven isn’t the only game getting its first new entry in over a decade. The last (and only) Tomodachi Life game released for the 3DS in 2013. Granted, 2016’s Miitopia is largely regarded as Tomodachi Life‘s spiritual succesor. But still.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream essentially promises to be a Mii-centric iteration of Animal Crossing—in fact, for the opening seconds of the trailer, I thought we were getting an Animal Crossing announcement. Your Mii will indulge in island living as you interact with other Miis. And, apparently, have dreams about them approaching you as giants.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will launch in 2026.

1. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond reveals gameplay

When we received the first proper trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond during a Nintendo Direct last summer, it was a transcendent moment. The game was announced right at the beginning of the Nintendo Switch’s life, back in 2017, but has since seemingly been stuck in development hell. It even moved studios back to Retro Games, which is Metroid Prime‘s home base.

This is the first time we’ve gotten a real look at Beyond‘s gameplay, and it has quite the hook: Samus is a psychic now. Tracing doors to open them, transferring lights telekinetically … as if Samus couldn’t get any cooler.

We also got a renewed pledge from Nintendo that Beyond will be out this year, which is always welcome. Furthermore, Beyond‘s box and key art were revealed after the presentation. It’s real!

Bonus: Nintendo Takeaways

The Nintendo Direct ended with Shigeru Miyamoto, father of Mario and The Legend of Zelda, coming on to talk about something which, we were warned beforehand, would not be a game. After grappling with anxiety that we could be about to see the first look of the live-action Legend of Zelda movie, Miyamoto revealed a new app: Nintendo Today!.

Nintendo Today! is basically a calendar app meant to bring any and all Nintendo-related news directly to you. At first, it seems like a peculiar move. People were lightly making fun of it on social media. But then, it slowly dawned on us all that Nintendo’s main vehicle for spreading the news of a Nintendo Direct was, until recently, Twitter.

Now, with users ditching Elon Musk’s X left and right (and the algorithm changing to prioritize other matters), any company’s ability to spread its news has become decentralized and all around trickier. I only found out about this Direct through some vague osmosis on BlueSky.

One solution for this issue is to make your own calendar and news app. Remember, the Nintendo Directs arose in the first place as an alternative to E3—a way for Nintendo to skirt another organization’s BS and address fans directly.

Nintendo Today! may actually be a pretty good idea.

