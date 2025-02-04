5 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Beginner Tips For Escaping the Peasant Life

No one wants to be a filthy peasant. Certainly not in the harsh, cruel world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, where people will shun you just for being a little bit stinky. To help you avoid that, here are a few beginner tips to help give you a smoother start in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Your Clothes Are in Your Inventory

Once you’ve completed the tutorial segment in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll be released into the open-world almost completely naked. Henry will remark that he needs some clothes, but how on earth are you supposed to get clothes if you have no Groschen?

The good news is that even though you got arrested and detained in your underwear for the night, your clothes are actually still in your inventory. Press up on the d-pad and navigate over to your inventory, then click on all of your clothing options to equip them.

Your starting clothes aren’t great, but they will at least make Henry look a bit more presentable, and also make it easier for you to navigate the harsh world and talk to people.

Follow the Main Story Path First

It might be tempting to just venture out into the great unknown and try to tackle every single side quest you come across, but I don’t recommend doing that. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn’t exactly your typical open-world RPG after all. You need Groschen, you need a place to sleep, you need some semblance of stability in your life!

To that end, I recommend following the main story path first. You’ll need to get to the wedding and you have two ways of doing so: by seeking help from the blacksmith or the miller. Both NPCs are located in different towns, so just pick one and go talk to them.

In my playthrough, I went with Radzig the blacksmith and got a job smithing. This allowed to me craft a basic sword and axe, while also leveling up my smithing skills. More importantly, though, getting a job with either the blacksmith or miller also gives you access to a room and bed you can call your own. I can’t overstate just how important it is to have a place to rest. Sleeping will allow Henry to recover all his HP, and also ensure that you’re well-rested for the next day.

The room you get also gives you access to a storage chest, which should help with any encumbrance issues. If you happened to pre-order the deluxe edition of the game, the storage chest will contain all of the goodies that come with it.

Chest Inventories are Shared

Speaking of chests, it’s worth noting that chest inventories are shared in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For instance, if you stored something in your personal chest at the blacksmith’s place, you’ll be able to access all of those items if you get another personal chest elsewhere.

This makes it easier for you to organize your items, and you won’t have to travel between locations to sort things out.

Spend Your Perk Points

This one’s easy to forget as the game doesn’t remind you about it regularly, but as you level up in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, make sure to spend your perk points.

There are a whole ton of skill categories to explore in the game, and unlocking these perks will make your time in the game much easier. For instance, there are perks that help reduce wear and tear on your armor, and perks that make it easier for you to haggle with NPCs.

Personally, I loved investing as many points as I could into the Speech category. Much like its predecessor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 features a whole ton of quests that you can complete just by outwitting NPCs or persuading them to see things your way. If you’re not a huge fan of the combat (which has seen some improvements, by the way), then Speech is definitely the way to go.

Discover as Many Locations as Possible

Finally, even during the early hours of the game, try to uncover as much of the world map as you can. By discovering new towns and points of interest, you can unlock them as fast travel points so you don’t have to manually hoof it every time you want to go somewhere else. This can be very helpful early on, before you get your horse back.

Speaking of horses, it is possible to get Pebbles back by following the main path. Once you reach Semine, speak with the horse trader about getting Pebbles back. You can either pay up, or convince him to let you have Pebbles for free if your Speech is high enough.

Hopefully these tips will help you get by in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and make things a little easier.

