6 Best Supernatural Horror Games

The horror genre of video games is one people will always return to because of the thrill it provides. Whether it’s exploring a haunted mansion, escaping a possessed bunker, or surviving against supernatural beings, it has something for everyone. So, here is a list of the best supernatural horror games.

6. Supernatural

Supernatural is a first-person psychological horror shooter that keeps you on your toes. The game features a blend of horror survival and puzzle solving, creating a game loop that keeps you coming back.

The game follows a detective who finds themselves stuck in a mysterious disappearance case of a housemaid, Susan. As you progress in the mystery, you later find out the ghost you have been warding off is the maid herself.

It’s filled with scary moments, mind-bending puzzles, and frequent combat encounters. But that’s not the best part. Supernatural makes a unique use of your microphone, allowing you to communicate with Susan and control the narrative of the game, leading to multiple endings. This feature is also incorporated into the survival aspect – if you speak too loud, Susan is going to come for you.

5. Layers of Fear

Image via Bloober Team.

Layers of Fear is a first-person psychological horror that focuses on the story of three painters in a massive and dark mansion. The game is a remake of Layers of Fear (2016), its Inheritance DLC, and Layers of Fear 2 (2019), with improved graphics and a slightly better story. While most of the game remains the same, there are slight changes here and there that make the experience more enthralling.

You explore the abandoned, looking for clues about the painter’s family, and uncover notes that lead to clues. It’s scary, confusing, and a worthwhile horror experience. No matter what, Layers of Fear should be on your list of supernatural horror games to check out.

4. Phasmophobia

Screenshot via The Escapist

There is nothing more fun than watching your friends screaming for their lives after seeing a ghost, and Phasmophobia provides just that. It’s a multiplayer survival horror where you and your friends investigate paranormal activities.

There is a wide range of maps, from dimly lit suburban houses to massive schools and hospitals. All of them give off an eerie and dark atmospheric vibe. The goal of the game is to collect evidence of supernatural activities with the help of various tools and gadgets.

Phasmophobia game has a unique blend of survival, detective, and horror, which makes it the perfect supernatural horror game to play with friends.

4. Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake was not the most critically acclaimed series in the horror genre, but Alan Wake 2 changed that narrative because of the spooky atmosphere the game is set in.

Alan Wake 2 builds on its predecessors, shedding light on previous mysteries while also taking the story forward. You go back and forth between two stories, which slowly bleed into each other as the game progresses. There is an FBI agent, Saga Anderson, who is investigating a series of ritualistic murders happening in the town of Brightwall. On the other hand, we have Alan Wake figuring out how to escape from the dark dimension he’s trapped in.

Unlike a lot of supernatural horror games, which can be pretty basic, Alan Wake 2 provides a mind-blowing story and sets it up in a horrifying, supernatural environment.

3. Amnesia: The Bunker

Amnesia: The Bunker continues to build on the legacy of the Amnesia series. It’s the psychological horror we all know and love but now with a survival twist on top.

The game takes you through a survival horror adventure in a World War I bunker. You play as Henry Clement, a French soldier who wakes up hurt and confused after his only exit is blocked. This simple quest to escape turns into a horrifying nightmare when you find out that you are trapped with a monster.

It’s all about exploring, surviving, and finding clues to escape this bunker. The best part about the game is that the story is not spoon-fed to you. Amnesia: The Bunker progresses the story using notes left by your comrades.

2. Outlast

Outlast has cemented itself as one of the best horror games ever made. But while there have been a couple of Outlast games in the past decade, none of them could live up to the first.

The game takes you through a journey of being trapped in an asylum. It’s a long, horrifying tale, where you are doing everything to survive the deranged, bloodthirsty patients that reside in this facility.

It’s one of those games that has aged like fine wine. From the graphics, atmosphere, and environment to the gameplay, everything about Outlast instills fear in the player.

1. Silent Hill 2 Remake

Screenshot by The Escapist

Silent Hill is one of the most popular horror franchises, and with back-to-back successful releases, it has cemented its place in the world of supernatural horror.

However, among the vast number of Silent Hill games, Silent Hill 2 just scares you like no other. While the original was almost perfect, the new remake blesses the game with better graphics, gameplay, and gun mechanics.

The story follows the protagonist, James Sunderland, who, in the hopes of communicating with his dead wife, ventures into an old mining town. You see the character fighting both the mental demons and the physical kind all while exploring this mysterious and unsettling town.

And that’s our picks for the six best supernatural horror games.

