90 Day Fiance: Are Ari and Bini Still Together?

It’s always an uphill battle for couples who appear on 90 Day Fiance. After all, almost all of them have to deal with the distance between each other and cultural differences, such as Ari and Bini. So, are Ari and Bini from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Did Ari and Bini From 90 Day Fiance Break Up?

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre started their 90 Day Fiance journey during The Other Way Season 2. Ari decided to move to Ethiopia to be closer to Bini after she became pregnant. At first, there were plenty of obstacles for the two to overcome, as Ari was having trouble adjusting to the customs in her new home. Ari’s mom also raised some red flags and tried to talk sense into her daughter.

Despite all the issues, Ari really wanted to make things work, and she did her best while in Ethiopia. However, the couple needed a change and eventually moved to the United States to be closer to Ari’s family. While they were hopeful that the big change would help their relationship, it ended up being the beginning of the end.

There was always a level of distrust between Ari and Bini, and it turned out there was good reason for that. For starters, Ari was still married to her ex-husband when she met Bini, and he didn’t find out until much later. Bini also had a previous marriage with an American and a child he was estranged from. That obviously was a massive roadblock for the couple, and unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that they were able to patch things up.

In early 2024, social media posts made it clear that the couple was done. Bini was seen with another woman, which Ari was open to discussing (via Screen Rant). These days, Ari mostly posts about her son, who appears to be doing really well. She also spends time with other 90 Day Fiance alums, like Evelin and Corey, proving that despite not appearing on the show together anymore, these reality stars still have each other’s backs.

And that’s whether Ari and Bini from 90 Day Fiance are still together. If you’re interested in more, here are the top 10 episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, ranked by IMDb.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

