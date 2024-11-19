90 Day Fiance: Are Chantel and Pedro Still Together?

There are plenty of explosive couples on 90 Day Fiance. From Angela and Michael to Colt and Larissa, some pairs just know how to get under each other’s skin. Chantel and Pedro might be in their own category, though. So, are Chantel and Pedro from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Did Chantel and Pedro From 90 Day Fiance Call It Quits?

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s 90 Day Fiance journey started like a lot of others. They met through a mutual friend and realized they had a connection. Of course, distance was an issue, as Chantel lived in the United States and Pedro called the Dominican Republic home. However, they were both in it for the long haul, and after meeting in person a few times, Pedro proposed.

Pedro eventually made his way to America, which is when things started to unravel. Chantel’s family didn’t trust her partner, especially after she lied about his reasons for coming to the States. The couple made it clear that everyone had to be on board, though, and they went through with the wedding. TLC realized it had a goldmine on its hands with the cast of colorful characters, so it greenlit a 90 Day Fiance spinoff, The Family Chantel, focusing on Chantel and Pedro’s marriage and anyone who decided to make themselves part of it.

However, the issues between Chantel’s family and Pedro’s family never really went away. It led to constant arguments on the show, which caused a tear to form in the relationship at the center of it all. Pedro eventually found success as a real estate agent in America, and he didn’t feel his wife was as successful as he was. He kept making that clear, so Chantel aired her fair share of dirty laundry, even calling out her husband’s manhood.

Feeling nothing but resentment towards each other, Pedro and Chantel decided to call it quits in 2022. Their show ran a little bit longer and saw the couple go after each other again and again. These days, Pedro and Chantel appear to be working on themselves. However, while Pedro appears to miss his ex-wife (via Screen Rant), Chantel is seeing someone else and doesn’t have anything nice to say about her former partner.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

