90 Day Fiance: Are Citra and Sam Still Together?

Sometimes, there are couples on 90 Day Fiance that just click. Most of the relationships fail, which is why it’s so easy to root for the ones that have a chance. However, even the franchise’s best couples can struggle. So, are Citra and Sam from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Recommended Videos

Did Citra and Sam From 90 Day Fiance Call It Quits?

Sam Wilson and Citra Herani’s 90 Day Fiance journey starts in Season 10 of the flagship show. After meeting online, the two began a friendship, talking nearly daily about each other’s lives. There weren’t exactly fireworks early on, as it took a while for the two to develop feelings, but eventually, things got serious, and they wanted to start a life together.

With love in the air, Sam traveled to Citra’s home in the West Java province of Indonesia, and the two got engaged shortly after. He even agreed to convert to Islam for his partner. However, it was at this moment that Sam had to be really vulnerable, telling Citra all about his past, including his addiction to pain medication.

Citra was willing to look past all of Sam’s troubles, and she even went through with the 90 Day Fiance wedding. Unfortunately, Sam hadn’t been completely honest, as he was facing jail time after failing to turn in paperwork for a diversion program following an arrest (via Screen Rant). All that got sorted out, thankfully, but another mistake Sam made caused its own set of problems.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: What Is the Age Gap Between Tigerlily and Adnan?

While the pair were still in a long-distance relationship, Sam had a one-night with a woman and told Citra they had only kissed. Of course, the truth came out, and once again, Citra decided to forgive her partner. While a lot of weaker relationships would have cracked after such a massive betrayal, Citra and Sam persevered and are happier than ever.

In 2024, the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world, Aeris Wilson. Their social media accounts are full of pictures of the little bundle of joy, as well as plenty of sponsored posts, proving that, while they may not be on 90 Day Fiance anymore, they’re still trying to get that bag. The most important thing, though, is that everyone appears happy and healthy.

And that’s whether Citra and Sam from 90 Day Fiance are still together.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy