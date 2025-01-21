90 Day Fiance: Are Darcey & Georgi Still Together?

While the goal for people appearing on 90 Day Fiance is to find a permanent partner, it rarely works out that way. There are cast members who try again and again, such as Darcey Silva. So, are Darcey and Georgi from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Did Darcey and Georgi From 90 Day Fiance Call It Quits?

Darcey Silva is one of the faces of TLC’s ever-growing reality franchise. She got her start on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where she tried to make things work with Jesse Meester. Unfortunately, the relationship ended up being pretty toxic, leaving Darcey believing she’d never find love. However, with the support of her sister, Stacey, she got back out there.

Staying on Before the 90 Days, Darcey started seeing Tom Brooks, who was from England. While things started off great, after a while, it became clear that Tom wasn’t as serious about Darcey as she was about him. Once again, Darcey was left heartbroken, but there was a silver lining: TLC gave her and her sister their own show.

The first season of Darcey & Stacey aired in 2020 and focused on the titular sisters’ lives. Of course, it wouldn’t be a 90 Day Fiance spinoff without relationship drama, so Darcey & Stacey introduced viewers to Georgi Rusev from Bulgaria. Darcey met him on social media, and the two got talking. By the end of Season 1, they were engaged.

At the start of the relationship, Darcey took Georgi at his word, even though it seemed like he was hiding things. Sadly, her intuition was right, as he was still married and hiding money issues. They got past all that, but things eventually went off the rails, leading to them calling off the engagement.

For the next three seasons of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey and Georgi broke up and got back together numerous times. In fact, when the show’s fourth season concluded, it was unclear where they stood. With the cameras away, though, the reality stars took the next step in their relationship: getting married.

The ceremony took place in late 2023, but the development wasn’t public until early 2024. Since then, there have been very few updates about the couple. Darcey rarely posts her beau on her social media pages, and Georgi isn’t all that active. However, despite some rumors about a breakup, in December 2024, Georgi posted a video of him and his wife out on the town, confirming they’re still in a good place.

And that’s whether Darcey and Georgi from 90 Day Fiance are still together.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

