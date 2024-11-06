Forgot password
TJ and Kimberly from 90 Day Fiance.
Category:
Movies & TV

90 Day Fiance: Are Kimberly and TJ Still Together?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Nov 6, 2024 09:51 am

90 Day Fiance has its fair share of combative couples. Sure, love expresses itself in a lot of different ways, but it feels like some cast members really just don’t enjoy being with their partner. That’s certainly the case for Kimberly on 90 Day Fiance, who is married to TJ.

Did Kimberly and TJ From 90 Day Fiance Break Up?

Kimberly and TJ from 90 Day Fiance.

Kimberly Rochelle and Tesjawi “TJ” Goswami met before the cameras started rolling on 90 Day Fiance and made things work long distance for a time. Eventually, Kimberly moved to India to be with her partner. However, like a lot of Americans who appear on 90 Day Fiance and move across the world, she struggled to adjust to life in India.

A big part of Kimberly’s problems stemmed from the fact that she and TJ lived with his family. They got their own section of the house, but it wasn’t enough for Kimberly, who constantly disrespected TJ and members of his family. Kimberly always had anger issues, but they went to another level after moving to India, to the point where she made the decision to leave her husband behind and return to the United States.

Despite claiming that the trip may be brief, she never returned to India and had TJ come to the US to be with her for a time. The change in scenery didn’t make much of a difference, however, as the couple continued to struggle. In fact, in 2024, Kimberly made posts on social media that made it seem like she and TJ were done. The breakup didn’t stick, though, with the two making romantic posts on their social media accounts following the spat.

These days, Kimberly posts on Instagram about her spiritual journey, offering advice to followers who are in need of guidance. TJ, meanwhile, appears to be in good spirits, posting about Diwali and all of the celebrations that go along with it. So, while it may not be all sunshine and rainbows for the 90 Day Fiance couple, they’re still trying to make things work and build a future together.

And that’s whether Kimberly and TJ from 90 Day Fiance are still together.  If you’re interested in more, here are the top 10 episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, ranked by IMDb.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

Post Tag:
90 Day Fiance
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67