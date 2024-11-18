90 Day Fiance: Did Erika and Stephanie Get Back Together?

TLC made history when it put Erika and Stephanie on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, with them being the first same-sex couple in the franchise’s history. However, the achievement didn’t help things last. But did Erika and Stephanie from 90 Day Fiance get back together?

Recommended Videos

Are Erika and Stephanie From 90 Day Fiance Giving It Another Go?

Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens’ 90 Day Fiance journey started all the way back in Before the 90 Days Season 4. Stephanie had a successful YouTube channel, and after discovering her content, Erika decided to reach out. The two started talking and realized they had feelings for one another. So, despite being worried about traveling due to her aplastic anemia, Stephanie made the trip to Australia to meet her partner and start a real relationship.

Unfortunately, it was clear from the get-go that there were compatibility issues. Erika thought that Stephanie wasn’t being affectionate enough and wasn’t at all like the person she met on YouTube and had been talking to. Erika tried to look past all of that and even introduced Stephanie to her friends, which ended up being a mistake. Stephanie didn’t like the crew Erika hung out with, especially because one of her exes was part of the group. This led to plenty of trust issues, and things only got worse when Stephanie decided not to come out to her mom, something she’d promised to do.

After being vulnerable and getting basically nothing in return, Erika made her feelings known, and the couple decided to call it quits. There was a decent amount of animosity between the two after their time on the show came to an end, but after Stephanie made the jump to 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, Erika moved on with her life as well.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Are Citra and Sam Still Together?

Erika has been doing plenty of traveling and selling her unique earrings on the internet. Stephanie has also become an entrepreneur, starting an adult content platform and even selling her own farts. However, she hasn’t been very open about her dating life, wanting to keep things private after failing to find love on 90 Day Fiance. Stephanie is dating a guy she’s described as her “soulmate,” though, likely closing the door on her ever rekindling things with Erika.

And that’s whether Erika and Stephanie from 90 Day Fiance got back together.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy