90 Day Fiance: Did Hazel Have a Baby With Another Man?

Jackson Hayes
Published: Oct 18, 2024 01:45 pm

When a couple enters the public eye by going on reality TV, they gain a following, people who really care about their personal lives. So, it can be hard for those fans to be in the dark. Here’s whether Hazel from 90 Day Fiance had a baby with another man.

Is Tarik From 90 Day Fiance the Father of Hazel’s Baby?

Hazel and Tarik from 90 Day Fiance.

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan’s journey started in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Tarik wanted to bring his girlfriend, Hazel, who he met online, to the United States from the Philippines. However, he wanted to do things right, so he traveled to her home country and proposed. They eventually got married, but things started to unravel after that.

The biggest issue the couple was dealing with was the fact that they were having trouble bringing Hazel’s son, Harry, to America from the Philippines. Hazel had an agreement with her ex to allow her son to travel once the 90 Day Fiance couple got settled, but he went back on it, causing a lot of stress. There were also allegations of abuse from Hazel, and the couple ran into even more trouble when Hazel revealed she wanted to get a girlfriend, and Tarik suggested bringing in someone he used to be involved with (via Screen Rant).

All of the issues came to a head in 2021 when the couple decided to call it quits. Of course, like a lot of 90 Day Fiance couples, Hazel and Tarik couldn’t stay away from each other for too long. They got back together for an undisclosed amount of time, with neither of them ever confirming another breakup. It does appear that they have moved on, though, as Hazel recently had a baby and hasn’t mentioned Tarik at all.

Despite plenty of questions in her comments, Hazel has yet to reveal the identity of her baby’s father. Tarik’s social media isn’t any help, either, as he hasn’t posted on it in several months. However, one would think that a father would be excited to post about his child, so it’s fair to assume that Tarik isn’t involved and Hazel has a new man in her life. Until one of them confirms that, though, it’s just impossible to know for sure.

And that’s whether Hazel from 90 Day Fiance had a baby with another man.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

90 Day Fiance
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67