90 Day Fiance: Did Jesse & Jeniffer Get Back Together & Have a Baby?

It’s never fun to see 90 Day Fiance couples split up, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. Two people who failed in their first stint on TLC find each other and start something new. So, did Jesse and Jeniffer from 90 Day Fiance get back together and have a baby?

Did Jesse and Jeniffer From 90 Day Fiance Have a Child?

Jesse Meester is an iconic figure in 90 Day Fiance lore, being the ex-boyfriend of Darcey Silva, who was so popular she got a spinoff show with her sister, Stacey. Jesse and Darcey’s relationship was toxic, to say the least, and despite Darcey trying to get him back, Jesse moved on and found love with Jeniffer Tarazona, who had been in a relationship with another 90 Day Fiance star, Tim Malcolm.

Jeniffer and Jesse bonded over their beef with their exes and spent plenty of time bashing them. However, their relationship wasn’t all for show, with the two getting pretty serious and even creating an Instagram account together. There was even talk of them having a baby together, and with Jesse taking to social media to announce the birth of his child, some assumed Jeniffer was the mother. However, that’s not the case.

Despite seeming to have a real connection, Jeniffer and Jesse announced that they had separated. There were some rumors about them potentially finding their way back to each other, but that didn’t end up happening, and Jesse announced a new relationship with Marian Quesada, who worked with him at his real estate agency, Meester Estate. But the hard launch was a bit more than that, as Jesse let the world know that he had a baby on the way.

Zeus was born in 2024, and the couple can’t help but post tons of photos of their bundle of joy. In fact, he has an Instagram page of his own and a pretty solid following, setting him up for Internet success in the future should he choose to take that route in life. As for Jeniffer, she doesn’t post much on social media these days, but she’s left 90 Day Fiance behind and appears to be doing just fine after her split from Jesse.

And that’s whether Jesse and Jeniffer from 90 Day Fiance got back together and had a baby.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

