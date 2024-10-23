90 Day Fiance: How Did Statler Find Out Dempsey Was Cheating on Her?

As sad as it is, infidelity isn’t all that uncommon in the reality TV space, especially when it comes to dating shows like 90 Day Fiance. However, not every affair is made equal. So, how did Statler Riley from 90 Day Fiance find out Dempsey Wilkinson was cheating on her?

How Did Statler From 90 Day Fiance Catch Dempsey Cheating?

Statler’s quest for love started before her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6. She had a thing for British accents, so she looked for love across the pond, leading to her finding a partner. However, things didn’t work out, with Statler coming on really strong and screwing things up. That was a sign of things to come, as after meeting Dempsey, things didn’t change all that much for Statler.

Like her previous relationship, Statler found love with Dempsey, another resident of the UK. They talked over the phone for a while, but despite having strong feelings for one another, there were plenty of communication issues. While Dempsey was away from home, Statler took a trip to the UK, and Dempsey believed she was going to see her ex. Nothing happened, but there was a lack of trust on both sides, which may be what caused Dempsey to step out on her girlfriend.

Following the conclusion of their season of 90 Day Fiance, Statler revealed to the world on social media that Dempsey had cheated on her with a friend, Georgia (via Screen Rant). “After lying to me, it was found out by the producer that Dempsey and Georgia were f**k buddies,” she said. “She’d stayed at her place like 2 months before but told me not to worry even though my intuition told me to.”

“So I found out DURING filming but b/c I wanted to protect her reputation I took the fall,” Statler added. “I took every fall. Before the 90 was me looking stupid so she wouldn’t have to. I ruined my rep for her.”

After that bombshell, the two weren’t able to patch things up. Dempsey has moved on, posting with her new girlfriend on social media, while Statler has thrown her fair share of shade on her social pages.

And that’s how Statler from 90 Day Fiance found out Dempsey was cheating on her.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

