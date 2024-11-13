90 Day Fiance: How Much Is Miona Bell Worth?

It’s never surprising when a 90 Day Fiance couple struggles to make ends meet. After all, it’s hard for people new to the United States to make money. That’s what makes Miona Bell such an outlier, as she’s wildly successful. But how much is Miona from 90 Day Fiance worth?

How Is 90 Day Fiance’s Miona Bell So Successful?

Miona’s 90 Day Fiance journey started in Season 9 of the flagship show, which documented her relationship with American musician Jibri Bell. The two met while Jibri was performing in Serbia, Miona’s home country, and their connection was strong. When they started appearing on 90 Day Fiance, Miona was starting her new life in the US, but things began to unravel from there.

Miona was in need of a green card to stay in the country, but Jibri was unable to get it because he was unemployed. It was clear that Jibri wasn’t good with his money, and it led to some serious problems for the couple. Miona was an independent woman, however, having her own ways of making money.

While in Serbia, Miona had a small business where she did people’s makeup. Her ambitions only grew over the years, and in 2022, she launched Miona Beauty, which sold all kinds of products for women. The business took off, and by 2023, she was bringing home tens of thousands of dollars a month. Miona even posted a screenshot in July of that year that revealed she had made over $1,000,000 (via Screen Rant).

Miona and her 90 Day Fiance partner eventually parted ways, and she was able to get her green card on her own. She then started seeing Terzel Ron, a producer at The Oprah Winfrey Network, and things only got better. The two bought a home together in California in 2024, and Miona was able to buy her dream car, a Porsche.

These days, Miona is enjoying life with her new beau, traveling and attending plenty of events with him. However, Miona Beauty is still an important part of her life, with her social media being full of promotional material for the successful brand that doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

And that’s how much Miona Bell from 90 Day Fiance is worth. If you’re interested in more, here’s why Brittany from the TLC series retired from reality TV.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

