90 Day Fiance: Is Tigerlily Taylor Pregnant?

Typically, the best case scenario for 90 Day Fiance couples is sticking together for a couple of years. However, from time to time, the lovebirds take things a step further by having a child. So, are Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah from 90 Day Fiance having a baby?

Recommended Videos

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily and Adnan Expecting?

After meeting online, Tigerlily and Adnan’s romance went a million miles a minute. Tigerlily traveled to Jordan to meet her partner in person and waited patiently as he planned the wedding of her dreams. However, there have been a few bumps in the road, such as Adnan’s controlling behavior and the idea of children.

Tigerlily already has kids from a previous marriage, and with her being in her early 40s, building a massive family really isn’t in the cards. Adnan, on the other hand, is still in his early 20s and wants a lot of kids. In fact, during an episode of 90 Day Fiance, he told Tigerlily that he wants at least five kids. That was a lot for her to take in, but with a wedding right around the corner, there wasn’t a lot of time to go back and forth.

A lot of time has passed since then, and based on some information floating around on social media, it appears that Tigerlily has become more open to the idea of having kids. For starters, Adnan replied to a comment that asked about when the couple planned to have a baby and made it sound like one was already on the way. Meanwhile, Tigerlily has mentioned that she’s been “busy” lately, leaving her unable to learn Arabic like she planned (via Screen Rant).

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Are Ari and Bini Still Together?

Of course, Tigerlily has a lot going on. In addition to already having kids, she runs two businesses, including her concept store, and has a career as a handwriting expert. However, after taking Adnan’s comments into consideration, busy takes on a whole new meaning. Sure, it’s far from confirmation, but 90 Day Fiance fans can’t help but feel like an announcement is on the way and could even happen on a future episode of the show.

And that’s whether Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance is pregnant. If you’re interested in more, here are the top 10 episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, ranked by IMDb.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy