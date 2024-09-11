90 Day Fiance: What Happened To Kara and Guillermo?

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer featured in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, and, while they absolutely had their ups and downs, they were still together when the Tell All special rolled around. But what about after that? What happened to Kara and Guillermo from 90 Day Fiance?

Recommended Videos

Are Kara and Guillermo From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

Kara and Guillermo have not announced a split, but rumors are circulating that a divorce is in the works. The pair didn’t always see eye to eye on the show, and during the 90 Day Fiance special, which aired in 2022, they said that they had good days and bad days.

Kara also acknowledged that some people might see her as exerting a degree of control over her Venezuelan husband. On the main show (via People), Guillermo had previously said that he felt she was talking down to him like a child. We’re not talking Angela/Michael level drama here, but it was enough to raise fans’ eyebrows. However, things seemed to settle down, and after marrying, this pair had a baby together.

So, why do people think they’ve parted company? Well, in January 2024, Guillermo returned to his country without taking his wife or child with him (via Screen Rant). Kara apparently couldn’t follow due to her own visa issues, and she posted on Instagram about him leaving.

At the time, there was little to suggest this was anything other than a trip back to see friends and family. “I’ll miss his so much but I couldn’t be more excited for him. 7 years without his country and family is a long time,” Kara wrote.

Related: Stephanie and Harris’ 90 Day Fiance Relationship, Explained

At the time, Kara didn’t say how long he was away, replying, “A lil while don’t want to be specific on the interwebs.” But he didn’t stay away, and as confirmed via an Instagram reel, the couple, as well as baby Nico, were reunited. However, that didn’t put paid to the rumors, as fans have also noticed that the couple’s Instagrams haven’t, for about four months, featured any pictures of each other, which some are taking as a bad sign.

Guillermo does feature Nico, but there’s no Kara, and Kara’s Instagram is Guillermo free as of late. A Reddit post has also popped up, claiming that a divorce is on the cards.

“Kara wasnt with Guillermo, when I asked why she told me of her plan to finalize her divorce with Guillermo,” the post read. “They’ve been separated for months now, but are waiting until the next tell all to make the official announcement.” However, that appears to be the only post that account has made, so that’s by no means confirmation.

Ultimately, there’s been no confirmation the pair are separating, just rumors, speculation, and a Reddit post that could be entirely made up. So, the answer to what happened to Kara and Guillermo from 90 Day Fiance is that, until we hear otherwise, they’re still together.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy