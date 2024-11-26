90 Day Fiance: What Happened To Niles and Matilda?

As sad as it is, there are plenty of people who go on 90 Day Fiance for the wrong reasons, only looking to better their own lives. And in 2024, that’s what fans are worried Matilda is doing. So, what happened to Niles and Matilda from 90 Day Fiance?

Did Niles and Matilda From 90 Day Fiance Go Through With the Wedding?

Matilda Nti and Niles Valentine are one of the couples on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. While living in America and struggling to make meaningful connections, Niles received a DM from a stranger looking to talk. It was Matilda, who lived in Ghana and was searching for someone to spend her life with. They spoke for months over the phone, and eventually, they decided to take things to the next level, with Niles proposing.

Matilda was very eager to accept, and it didn’t take her long to start planning the wedding. However, this is where things started to unravel. Niles planned a trip to Ghana, but instead of Matilda focusing on meeting the love of her life, she continued to plan an extravagant wedding. It turned into a massive ordeal, and Niles decided to postpone the event and do something simpler.

There’s a custom in Ghana called a “knocking ceremony,” where a prospective groom knocks on a door to ask permission to marry his beloved. Niles was into the idea because it would scale back everything and give him time to reconsider the big wedding, but Matilda wasn’t interested in making the knocking ceremony small. She invited all of her friends and family and asked Niles to pay for tons of food.

And Niles wouldn’t have been the wiser if he hadn’t talked to one of the town’s elders, Mr. Arc, who told him that small ceremonies are the way to go in Ghana. Mr. Arc also made it clear that doing the knocking ceremony first and the wedding later wouldn’t work, which confused Miles because Matilda had made it seem like everything was fine.

This situation caused the couple to argue, with Matilda feeling disrespected by her fiance. However, things appear to have worked themselves out, as Matilda posted an image of herself in a bridal outfit (via Screen Rant). It’s unclear whether Niles caved or Matilda decided to keep things low-key, but the rest of Before the 90 Days Season 7 is sure to provide some clarity.

And that’s what happened to Niles and Matilda from 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

