90 Day Fiance: What Is the Age Gap Between Tigerlily and Adnan?

Tigerlily has quickly become one of the more fascinating figures on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. She has a peculiar name, and her relationship with her husband, Adnan, keeps viewers on their toes. But what is the age gap between Adnan and Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance?

How Much Older Is Tigerlily From 90 Day Fiance Than Her Husband Adnan?

Tigerlily Taylor met Adnan Abdelfattah on Instagram, with his modeling photos catching her eye on the social media platform. They got to talking and learned that they had a connection, which led things to get serious. However, one thing in the way was the massive age difference; Tigerlily was 41 when she met Adnan, who was 22 at the time. Tigerlily had already been in some serious relationships and even had children, making her romance with a much younger man feel off.

While the couple made things work at the beginning, Adnan eventually dropped a bomb on his partner, revealing that he wanted to have at least five children. He came from a huge family in Jordan and wanted that tradition to live on, but Tigerlily has reservations due to her age. With their wedding coming up, though, that discussion went on the back burner.

However, with the couple now married, children appear to be in their future. Adnan has teased on social media that there may be a baby on the way, and Tigerlily hasn’t done anything to shoot those rumors down, with her even mentioning how busy she has been lately. Now, she’s a successful businesswoman and could just be spending time growing her brands, but it seems like there’s more to her social media absence than that.

If the couple is indeed expecting, it’s sure to ruffle some feathers in the 90 Day Fiance community. After all, the age gap rubs a lot of people the wrong way, and some people may feel like Adnan pressured Tigerlily into having children. At the end of the day, though, they’re both adults and clearly want their relationship to last. If bringing a child into the world is part of that process, then it’s no one’s place to judge.

And that's what the age gap between Tigerlily and Adnan from 90 Day Fiance is.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

