90 Day Fiance: Why Did Syngin Throw Shade At His Ex-Wife Tania?

Exploring a relationship on a TV show like 90 Day Fiance can cause all kinds of problems. After all, instead of only a few people being invested, there are millions watching and second-guessing every decision. So, why did Syngin from 90 Day Fiance throw shade at his ex-wife Tania?

Syngin and Tania From 90 Day Fiance’s Messy Split, Explained

Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro’s journey starts all the way back in 90 Day Fiance Season 7. Prior to appearing on the show, Tania traveled to Cape Town, South Africa, to meet a guy she was interested in. She ran into Syngin instead, and the two immediately hit it off. Their connection was so strong, in fact, that Syngin agreed to come to America to be with Tania, but the good times didn’t last for the couple.

After moving in with Tania, Syngin struggled to acclimate to the American lifestyle and find work. This led to issues in the relationship and a bit of resentment on both sides, but the 90 Day Fiance stars were making things work until Sygin dropped a bombshell. While Tania really wanted to be a mom, Syngin decided he wasn’t interested in having kids, a revelation that led to the two separating.

However, despite breaking up, they still lived together and hooked up. That led Tania to believe things were salvageable, but Syngin put his foot down, and the two eventually got a divorce after a very public confrontation on the 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Tell All. That wasn’t the only major development for the couple during the episode, though, as Syngin talked about his new girlfriend, Shayna. “She just lets me be,” he said during the Tell All (via Screen Rant).

That’s clearly a bit of a dig at Tania, who Syngin felt trapped with. She had very high expectations for her ex-husband, and it’s clear all those years of letting her down took a toll on him. Thankfully, it appears that they’re both moving on and happy. Syngin even recently celebrated his three-year anniversary with Shayna, proving that it just took finding the right person and getting away from the cameras to put himself in a better place.

And that’s why Syngin from 90 Day Fiance threw shade at his ex-wife, Tania.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

