A Stardew Valley Glitch Lets Players Decorate the Spa

While Stardew Valley‘s spa has long served as a means to recuperate some energy after a long morning laboring on the farm, it’s never been a place that could be customized. Yet a new glitch is allowing Stardew Valley players to fully decorate the sauna.

Decorating Stardew’s Spa

Per GameRant, an inventive player by the username ItsJinosaur shared their sauna makeover on Reddit, showcasing a collection of images that see their character sitting in both the office area and the actual pools surrounded by various pieces of furniture that shouldn’t be there. While it may seem like a mod, ItsJinosaur simply utilized a weapon spam glitch that allowed them to enter the spa without deactivating their inventory bar. Effectively, they smuggled furniture into the sauna by temporarily going out of bounds.

The actual process of triggering the glitch is remarkably simple. All players need to do is equip a weapon (any will do) and start spamming attacks as they pass through a doorway. It’s easy in theory, but pulling it off is much trickier, given that moving just a second too quickly results in the player character simply entering or exiting the area. If the attacks are dished out fast enough, and your movement is precise, you’ll be able to enter an out-of-bounds state that allows you to retain your inventory bar and continue interacting with the sauna as if it were any other location in Stardew Valley. If you’re struggling with the timing, I recommend remapping the button for attacking to something that’s much easier to repeatedly press. Holding down a key to attack faster rather than clicking over and over again is much more efficient.

Mechanically, there’s no real need to go to all this effort, but the spa has long served as a source of confusion to many Stardew Valley players. It’s a big part of the map, and while it’s useful in the event that you need to recharge some energy in the middle of the day, the actual process of doing so takes a long time. For my money, it also just feels a little creepy. Like, it’s dead quiet, it’s all dark and dreary inside, and you seldom see anyone else inside. I think a couple of statues and maybe a couch could go a long way to making the sauna just a little more comfortable for everyone in Pelican Town.