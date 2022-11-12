Adventure Is Nigh: Side Quest is sponsored by Talespire, a tabletop world-builder that lets GameMasters craft expansive worlds with exotic characters for online campaigns that can fit any game type or rule set! Check out TaleSpire on Steam!

Welcome to Adventure Is Nigh: Side Quest episode 3, “Cat Cat Bang Bang,” the finale. Jack Packard returns as Dungeon Master for a spinoff Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) campaign featuring Marty Sliva as Buca Di Beppo, Will Cruz as Aaron Mooney (no relation), JM8 as Susan Sheerfist, and Liv Shircel as Musk Goodsex.

While this is the finale of the first Side Quest, season 2 of Adventure Is Nigh! will resume in the coming weeks.