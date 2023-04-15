Episode 1 of Adventure Is Nigh: Side Quest – The Cabin That Calls is sponsored by Awaken Realms. Support Awaken Realms Vault Story Dice at Gamefound.

Welcome to Adventure Is Nigh: Side Quest – The Cabin That Calls episode 1. Jack Packard returns as Dungeon Master for a fresh Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) campaign spinning off from the events of Adventure Is Nigh Season 2, featuring Amy Campbell as Dabarella, Jesse Galena as Grinderbin, and JM8 as Susan.

Adventure Is Nigh: Side Quest – The Cabin That Calls will run for four episodes in total, airing every other Saturday. If you would like a week of early access to each new episode (in addition to Discord access and other special videos), then subscribe to The Escapist on Patreon for as little as $2 a month!