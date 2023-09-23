Adventure is Nigh! – The Liar, The Witch and The Wartorn Episode 5: Paint the Town… Dead

Adventure Is Nigh: The Liar, The Witch, and the Wartorn Episode 5 is sponsored by StartPlaying, the largest online platform for players to find tabletop roleplaying games and professional GMs for any game system and any virtual tabletop! It’s also sponsored by Foundry Virtual Tabletop, the software we’ve used on Adventure Is Nigh since before they were a sponsor, and that provides an innovative online role-playing experience! And lastly, Dice Envy is the exclusive dice sponsor of Adventure Is Nigh Season 3, including of our own dice!

Welcome to Adventure Is Nigh: The Liar, the Witch, and the Wartorn Episode 5, “TPaint the Town… Dead.” Join Jack Packard as Dungeon Master for an epic Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) campaign featuring Yahtzee Croshaw as Mortimer, KC Nwosu as Sigmar, Amy Campbell as Dabarella, and Jesse Galena as Grinderbin. Production by Omar Ahmed, Matt Laughlin, Jack Packard, JM8, and El Cheshire Ilustracion. Theme composed by James Elsey.

Adventure Is Nigh: The Liar, the Witch, and the Wartorn episodes premiere every other Saturday. If you would like a week of early access to each new episode (in addition to Discord access and other special videos), then subscribe to The Escapist on Patreon for as little as $2 a month!