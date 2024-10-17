Image Credit: Bethesda
An Agatha All Along custom header combining a still of Eddie with comics artwork of Hulkling
Movies & TV

Did Agatha All Along Episode 6 Just Introduce Hulkling to the MCU?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|

Published: Oct 17, 2024 12:28 pm

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 6, “Familiar by Thy Side.”

Agatha All Along‘s latest installment prominently features Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan’s boyfriend Eddie – but is “Eddie” really another, major Marvel character? Did Agatha All Along just low-key introduce Hulkling to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Who Is Hulkling in Marvel Comics Canon?

Marvel Comics artwork of Teddy Altman/Hulkling

Created by writer-artist team Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung for the mid-2000s Young Avengers series, Hulkling is the superhero alter-ego of Theodore “Teddy” Altman. Despite his name, he’s not actually a “true” member of the Hulk family; instead, he’s a Kree-Skrull hybrid. Thanks to this unique heritage, Hulkling is an accomplished shapeshifter – imitating a teenaged version of Hulk is just a fraction of what he’s capable of – as well as being superhumanly strong and tough.

But Teddy’s extra-terrestrial origins and impressive powerset aren’t what he’s best known for. That honor belongs to his romance with another Young Avenger, Billy Kaplan/Wiccan. Together, the pair are arguably Marvel’s most high-profile queer item. They even tied the knot during the 2020 crossover event Empyre – becoming the publisher’s first LGBTQ+ married couple. So, understandably, plenty of Marvel fans are keen for Teddy/Hulking’s MCU debut!

Is Hulkling in Agatha All Along Episode 6?

Maybe, depending on whether Miles Gutierrez-Riley’s Eddie is the MCU version of Teddy. It’s impossible to say at this stage if that’s the case, although Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan‘s reference to Eddie’s biceps could conceivably be a nod to Teddy’s (admittedly much bigger) guns in the comics. Eddie’s also portrayed as an incredibly supportive boyfriend, which lines up with Hulkling’s comics characterization.

That said, there’s at least one problem with the “Eddie is Hulkling” theory: “Eddie” isn’t typically a nickname for Theodore. This isn’t a huge hurdle per se; after all, the MCU isn’t above tweaking a love interest’s name (the Spider-Man flicks’ MJ is a prime example). But it is a potential clue that fans might have to wait a little longer for Hulkling’s live-action arrival!

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

Agatha All Along
