Agatha All Along finally reaches the end of the Witches’ Road with its two-episode finale – and there are plenty of twists and turns along the way. So, read on and have all your burning questions about Agatha All Along‘s ending explained!

Why Does Rio Vidal/Death Take Nicholas Scratch?

While Agatha All Along Episode 9, “Maiden Mother Crone,” doesn’t cover how Agatha Harkness wound up dating Death herself, it does clear up why the pair parted ways on bad terms. As hinted at in Episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You,” Death (who spends most of Agatha All Along masquerading as Rio Vidal) claimed Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch – something Agatha couldn’t forgive. Episode 9 reveals that Death/Rio originally came for Nicholas while Agatha was giving birth, however, Agatha successfully talked her down. But Nicholas’ reprieve was temporary; otherwise, he’d be immortal. So, when he falls ill six years later, Death takes him in the night.

Is the Witches’ Road Real?

No – but it does become real. Building on the shocking ending of Episode 8, “Follow Me My Friend / To Glory at the End,” Agatha All Along‘s final installment confirms that Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan used his reality-warping magic powers to will the Witches’ Road into being. Before that, the Road was simply a legend popularized by “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” which itself started out as a song Agatha and Nicholas made up.

After Nicholas’ death, Agatha began exploiting the Road’s growing notoriety. She would lure in unsuspecting witches, perform the Ballad with them, and when the road didn’t manifest, scold them for their “failure” until they lashed out – allowing her to drain their magic (and life force). This explains why Agatha seems so shocked in Episode 2, “Circle Sewn with Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate,” when a doorway to the Road appears: because until then, the whole thing had been a con!

Agatha’s coven are the first and last people to traverse the newly-minted Witches’ Road, however. Before the credits roll on Episode 9, Billy/William seals the door to the Road (and presumably unmakes the mystical realm itself).

What Happens to Jennifer Kale?

Jennifer Kale vanishes fairly early in Agatha All Along Episode 8’s runtime. Before she goes, Jen learns that Agatha is the one who bound her (because of course she was) and performs an unbinding spell. Episode 9 briefly addresses where Jen ended up, showing the potions expert clawing her way out of the ground on the outskirts of Westview. She then uses her newly restored magical abilities to fly into the sky and off to parts unknown.

Why Is Agatha Harkness a Ghost (& Nobody Else)?

Despite her death in Agatha All Along Episode 8, Agatha is back on the scene in Episode 9 – as a ghost! So, how come she’s a phantom and fellow deceased coven members Alice Wu-Gulliver and Lilia Calderu aren’t? The exact metaphysical mechanics involved remain unclear, however, it seems that Agatha (being Agatha) suspected the specific nature of her self-sacrifice would prevent her crossing over altogether. “I took a calculated risk,” she says. “I’m still figuring out the rules.”

There’s another, more personal reason why Agatha hasn’t shuffled off this mortal coil yet, though. When Billy/William tries banishing Agatha’s spirit, his former mentor blurts out her reason for clinging to the living world while resisting. It turns out Agatha refuses to enter the afterlife as that would mean facing Nicholas, whom she fears wouldn’t forgive her centuries of wicked behavior. This impulse is so strong that the intangible Agatha is even able to physically interrupt Billy’s spell!

So Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan Are a Team Now?

Yep, and the duo already has its first mission: tracking down Billy/William’s reborn twin brother Tommy Maximoff. We briefly glimpse Tommy’s rebirth in Episode 8; his spirit enters the body of a teenage boy drowned by bullies. Presumably, that boy’s name is Thomas Shepherd (as it is in Marvel Comics’ canon). Will we see Agatha and Billy track down Tommy/Thomas in the next WandaVision spinoff, Vision Quest? Don’t rule it out.

Does Agatha All Along Episode 9 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Nope, Agatha All Along Episode 9 doesn’t include a post-credits scene. So, those hoping for a Vision Quest tease, a Tommy Maximoff/Thomas Shepherd cameo, or Mephisto’s surprise MCU debut will exit disappointed. That said, fans of “The Ballad of the Witches Road” are in for a treat. Episode 9’s credits boast a new version of the catchy tune performed by indie pop group Japanese Breakfast.

All nine episodes of Agatha All Along are currently streaming on Disney+.

