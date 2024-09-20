Agatha All Along: Who Is Nicholas Scratch?

Agatha All Along has introduced plenty of new names to the MCU, but one of the first that we see highlighted is Nicholas Scratch. However, unlike other new characters we are yet to see this person on screen, so who exactly are they?

Recommended Videos

Who Is Nicholas Scratch in Marvel?

In Marvel Comics Nicholas Scratch is the son of Agatha Harkness, and it appears that he will be the very same character in the MCU. The name appearing in a child’s room inside Agatha’s empty house in Agatha All Along indicates we will see the powerful sorcerer show up inside the MCU at some stage.

In Marvel Comics Nicholas Scratch is depicted as a tall man with blue eyes, bearded with black hair. He is also a member of New Salem, Colorado’s secret magic user community, and just like his mother he is an evil character. So evil in fact that he ultimately turned on his mother. Most of the time that we see Scratch he is tormenting the Fantastic Four. At one point he was even the babysitter for Franklin Richards, the child of Reed and Sue Richards.

Scratch has appeared several times in Marvel Comics with ties to some of the most powerful characters in the entire franchise. These include Mephisto who everyone is hoping to see make his MCU debut soon, and Dormammu who movie fans will know from Doctor Strange. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the teases in Agatha All Along have any ties to these characters.

No actor has been tied to Nicholas Scratch for Agatha All Along yet which means we may not see him physically show up in the series, but the tease of his room in Episode 1 suggests that his presence will still be felt.

With his major ties to the Fantastic Four and the upcoming introduction of Marvel’s first family to the MCU, there is potential we could see this character have a greater role in the franchise. As the MCU continues to expand, and we take a deeper dive into the magical aspects of the world a character like Nicholas Scratch would seem like the perfect addition to the story, but for now fans will have to wait and see how Agatha All Along unfolds.

Agatha All Along is set to release episodes weekly after its double feature premiere, until the penultimate episode which will be released alongside the finale in another back-to-back showcase. You can stream the series right now on Disney Plus.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy