At the November 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, publisher Neowiz and developer Cosmo Gatto shared the release date trailer for Aka, a relaxing open-world game about just enjoying life as a retired red panda. Aka will launch on December 15, 2022 on Nintendo Switch and PC. If this one sounds familiar, it’s because we previously covered this adorable game this past April.

Here’s how Nintendo PR describes the game: “Take on the role of the retired warrior Aka in this top-down, small open-world game and aim to find inner peace on an isolated island paradise. In handcrafted islands covered in majestic mountains, dense tropical forests and inviting hot springs, Aka can nurture flora and fauna, build a shelter, craft items or even feed baby dragons.” Despite the coziness of it all though, the quests Aka goes on will ultimately cause him to confront the “ghosts” of his past.

As Yahtzee has noted, cozy games are in, in a big way, and it was a pretty excellent decision to make the protagonist a red panda. Aka looks like it will be a great addition to the quasi-genre upon its release date next month.

