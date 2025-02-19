All 4 Final Fantasy Commander Decks for Magic: The Gathering Revealed, With Release Date

The latest brand partnership for the card game Magic: The Gathering is with Square Enix’s RPG franchise Final Fantasy. The crossover features over 100 Final Fantasy cards, including four Commander Decks. Here are the Final Fantasy Commander Decks for Magic: The Gathering and when they will be released.

What Are the Final Fantasy Commander Decks for Magic: The Gathering?

Fortunately, the Final Fantasy crossover doesn’t just focus on one or two games, like Final Fantasy VII or Final Fantasy XVI, but rather much of the franchise’s entire eclectic history. This distinction carries over to the accompanying Commander Decks, with each of the four decks focused on a different Final Fantasy game altogether, with characters and names referencing the respective game being spotlighted. The four Commander Decks focus on Terra from Final Fantasy VI, Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII, Tidus from Final Fantasy X, and Y’shtola Rhul from Final Fantasy XIV.

Terra’s Commander Deck is a Red-White-Black deck dubbed Revival Trance focused on reviving cards from your deck’s graveyard during gameplay. Cloud’s Commander Deck is named Limit Break, after his charged-up attack, and is a Red-Green-White deck that specializes in buffs and adding cards to the player’s hand. Tidus’ Commander Deck is called Counter Blitz, alluding to his background as a Blitzball player, and is a Green-White-Blue deck that specializes in allowing players to move counter tokens on creatures that they actively control. Finally, Y’shtola’s deck, named Scions & Spellcraft, is a White-Blue-Black deck that grants bonuses based on life lost by a player in a given turn and/or any powerful non-creature spells being cast.

Regular Commander Decks in this crossover set retail for $69.99, while each also has a collector’s edition variant that retails for $149.99, with all 100 cards included in these sets having undergone surge foiling. Interested players can also purchase booster packs, collector booster packs, the crossover bundle, the crossover gift bundle, the crossover starter kit, and the massive crossover prerelease pack.

While Magic: The Gathering has done plenty of brand crossovers before, under the Universes Beyond branding, it looks like Wizards of the Coast and Square Enix went above and beyond to ensure that this particular partnership really appeals to both casual and hardcore Final Fantasy fans all within the familiar context of Magic: The Gathering. Simply put, if you are both a Magic: The Gathering and Final Fantasy fan, these crossover cards are not to be missed.

When Do the Final Fantasy Commander Decks Release?

Final Fantasy fans won’t have to wait too long, with the crossover cards expected to be released on June 13 wherever Magic: The Gathering cards are sold, either in-store or online. The cards are already available for preorder through approved retailers, including on Amazon, meaning fans should get in on this special crossover while supplies last. For those that prefer supporting local businesses, Wizards of the Coast has an internal search engine specifically designed to help players locate the nearest physical approved Magic: The Gathering retailers.

