All 5 Feather Locations in the Lost City in Destiny 2

The Feathers of Light are an important collectible in Destiny 2 that was added in The Final Shape. Five of them can be found in the Lost City, and you will need to collect them all for the Feathers of Light Triumph.

All Feather Locations in the Lost City

Feather #1

For the first feather, spawn at the Lost City landing zone in the old Tower and then make your way down the stairs toward Micah. Take the drop down on the right and make your way down the tunnels outside. Just to the right, as you leave the tunnels, you will see a platform hanging in the distance with a red border.

Hop to the platform, then down the alley to some buildings with a waterfall near them. Take out the enemies and then look up at the building with the branches beside it on the right side. Here, you will find the first feather in the Lost City.

Feather #2

Now, go back to where you first left the tunnels and arrive in the main area. Just to the left, you will see a faint glow coming from the top of an air conditioning vent. There are a few enemies between you and it, so take them out to make your life easier.

Now, jump up to the air conditioner vent to grab feather number two, and you are nearly halfway there for all the Lost City feathers.

Feather #3

For the third feather, make your way back to the Outskirts, which is the area you came through at the very start of the campaign. Keep going until you see a blue Daito sign, and there will be some enemies skulking around, including a Shrieker.

Take out all the enemies, then just across to the tree to the left of the Shrieker, and you will find the fourth feather among the branches at the top.

Feather #4

For the fourth feather, you need to hop across the chasm below the tree using the platforms and continue back toward where you started The Final Shape. When you come out of the tunnel facing the huge hole in the Traveler, you just have to follow around to the right, where a large branch arcs over the path. Jump up there to get the fourth feather.

Feather #5

For the fifth and final feather in Lost City, just continue toward the area where you fight Savathun during her quest. Continue around to the right, and you will see the fight feather high on the wall there. You can climb the tree to the left to get to it.

Now that you have all the feathers in the Lost City be sure to gather all of them in The Landing as well.

