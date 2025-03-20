All 5 League of Legends April Fools’ Day Skins 2025

Collecting new skins for your favorite champions can be one of the best parts of League of Legends, next to showing those skins off in-game. If you’re in the market for some sillier options, then here are all 5 League of Legends April Fools’ Day skins for 2025.

Recommended Videos

Every League of Legends April Fools’ Day Skin in 2025

Shaco

Image via Riot Games

The first April Fools’ Skin is Shaco, and he gets a Legendary skin for it, meaning that he gets more than a new outfit. It’s also more expensive, but not to the level of the $500 skin. His jester costume has more of a homemade appearance than normal, and his swords are now fish. Oh, also he’s a cat inside his jester costume. Fittingly, he now puts down cats in boxes instead of a Jack-in-a-Box. Overall, this skin is the purrfect whimsical addition for any Shaco player.

Urgot

Image via Riot Games

Urgot and the rest of the champions getting April Fools’ skins are receiving standard skins, so there isn’t as much flare. However, there’s just as much fun to be found in them. Urgot players can now put him in a skin where he launches plungers and reels in opponents with toilet paper. Otherwise, you’ll make sure your enemies are sparkling with your water-based auto attacks.

Braum

Image via Riot Games

Like Urgot, Braum has also embraced a new career with his April Fools’ skin. However, he’s opted for a cooking profession, and it looks like his trusty Poros are helping him run the business. Instead of a food truck, he has his fare cooking in his shield, ready to craft a wrap at any moment. After all, it’s a support’s job to feed their team. Braum is just taking it a bit more literally now.

Related: How To Find & Recruit All Allies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Naafiri

Image via Riot Games

This might be the funniest of the April Fools’ Day skins in League of Legends, and the most unexpected. Naafiri and her little companions are now all hot dogs. On top of that, the markers when you cast her abilities are also a hot dog, and she thinks of hot dogs while casting Return. It’s incredibly silly but also adorable. If you want to splash ketchup all over Summoner’s Rift and intimidate enemies with the hot dog icons of your abilities, this might be your ideal skin.

Malphite

Image via Riot Games

The last skin is Pool Party Malphite, which doesn’t feel much like an April Fools’ Day skin. However, summer is getting close, so having a taste of the beach a bit early isn’t the worst thing. Since it’s also a fun design, it isn’t too out of place with the April Fools’ collection. Malphite is made out of sand instead of rock, and he even has sand castles on his shoulders. Additionally, he throws lifesavers instead of rocks with this skin, finishing off his kit by making sand erupt after using his ultimate.

This year’s April Fools’ Day collection is a lot of fun and a refreshing change from recent skins in League of Legends.

League of Legends is available now on PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy