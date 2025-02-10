All 5 Poacher Locations in Bird of Prey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

During the Bird of Prey quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you need to track down five poacher groups in the wilderness. This is not an easy task, as the game doesn’t provide an exact location.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Poachers in Bird of Prey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Poacher #1

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first poacher is quite easy to find. After talking to the gamekeeper to start the Bird of Prey quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, head to the north side of the pond. Then, enter the forest and walk through the tall shrubs. Eventually, you will find a camp where the first poacher is hiding.

Keep in mind that while you can kill these poachers, it will affect your reputation. It’s best to avoid bloodshed and resolve things peacefully. The first poacher is quite a coward, and you can easily convince him to give up. You can either let him go or send him to the bailiff. If you decide to spare him, remember to grab a piece of poacher equipment as proof.

Poacher #2

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second poacher is arguably the hardest to track in the Bird of Prey quest. You can try talking to various people marked by the quest to narrow down the search area. However, you can also head directly to this location to find the second criminal. This poacher is much more daring and won’t listen to you unless you have high persuasion. I ended up killing him and had to take his equipment as proof.

Poacher #3

Screenshot by The Escapist

The third poacher is located in Slatego Forest. You can get more information by speaking with Gravedigger Ignatius near Apollonia. Before heading to this area, be prepared to fight some wolves.

There are two locations you need to visit. The first is the camp where the criminal was hiding. Unfortunately, it’s empty, but you can search the camp for some items. Then, head west to the second spot, where you’ll find wolves eating a man’s corpse. After killing the wild animals, you will discover that this was the missing poacher. Remember to grab a piece of poacher equipment as proof.

Related: All Missable Side Quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Poacher #4

Screenshot by The Escapist

This one is quite dangerous. You need to head deep into the woods, where you will encounter three poachers. You don’t have to charge in head-on and fight them all. Your goal is simply to gather proof, which you can do by examining three items:

Deer’s corpse Deer’s skin Hanging deer’s carcass

Once you examine those three items, you can return to the gamekeeper to report your findings. He will then request that officials handle apprehending the criminals.

Poacher #5

Screenshot by The Escapist

The last poacher you need to catch is, surprisingly, Hans. Locating him isn’t easy since the search area is quite large. You can find him near the rocks on the western side of the marked area. Of course, Henry won’t be able to apprehend his old friend, so you’ll need to take his poaching kit as evidence.

That’s everything you need to know to find all the poachers and complete the Bird of Prey quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Remember to refrain from killing unless you don’t mind losing your reputation.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy