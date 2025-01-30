All 5 Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown & How To Complete Them

It’s not a Pokemon TCG Pocket update without a few Secret Missions. In fact, Space-Time Smackdown, which focuses on the Sinnoh region, introduces several new quests that players have to figure out. Here are all five Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown and how to complete them.
All Space-Time Smackdown Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket & How To Complete Them
|Secret Mission Name
|Secret Mission Requirements
|Secret Mission Rewards
|Space-Time Smackdown Museum 1
|Collect the following cards:
Bidoof Alt Art
Combee Alt Art
Croagunk Alt Art
Drifloon Alt Art
Heatran Alt Art
Lucario Alt Art
Mamoswine Alt Art
Mesprit Alt Art
Regigigas Alt Art
Shaymin Alt Art
Shinx Alt Art
Tangrowth Alt Art
|36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Emblem Tickets
|Space-Time Smackdown Museum 2
|Collect the following cards:
Carnivine Alt Art
Cresselia Alt Art
Garchomp Alt Art
Gastrodon Alt Art
Giratina Alt Art
Glameow Alt Art
Hippopotas Alt Art
Manaphy Alt Art
Rhyperior Alt Art
Rotom Alt Art
Spiritomb Alt Art
Staraptor Alt Art
|36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Emblem Tickets
|Space-Time Smackdown Museum 3
|Collect the following cards:
Darkrai EX Rainbow
Gallade EX Rainbow
Pachirisu EX Rainbow
Yanmega EX Rainbow
|36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Emblem Tickets
|Space-Time Smackdown Museum 4
|Collect the following cards:
Infernape EX Rainbow
Lickilicky EX Rainbow
Mismagius EX Rainbow
Weavile EX Rainbow
|36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Emblem Tickets
|Champion of the Sinnoh Region
|Collect the following cards:
Cynthia Super Rare
Garchomp Alt Art
Gastrodon Alt Art
Lucario Alt Art
Spiritomb Alt Art
|Garchomp Emblem
How To Get Space-Time Smackdown Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket
In order to become the Sinnoh champ, players will need to know how to get their hands on the Space-Time Smackdown cards. Well, following the January 30th, 2025, Pokemon TCG Pocket update, there are two new booster packs in the game, one featuring Dialga and another featuring Palkia.
However, the packs house very different checklists, meaning players need to know which pack to open to get the cards they’re looking for. Since the Secret Missions in Space-Time Smackdown focus on alternate arts, here’s where to find each of the ones necessary to complete all of the Pokemon TCG Pocket quests:
Dialga Cards
- One-Star Alt Arts
- Bidoof
- Combee
- Croagunk
- Drifloon
- Heatran
- Lucario
- Mamoswine
- Mesprit
- Regigigas
- Shaymin
- Shinx
- Tangrowth
- Two-Star Full Arts
- Yanmega EX Rainbow
- Pachirisu EX Rainbow
- Gallade EX Rainbow
- Darkrai EX Rainbow
Palkia Cards
- One-Star Alt Arts
- Carnivine
- Cresselia
- Garchomp
- Gastrodon
- Giratina
- Glameow
- Hippopotas
- Manaphy
- Rhyperior
- Rotom
- Spiritomb
- Staraptor
- Two-Star Full Arts
- Cynthia
- Infernape EX Rainbow
- Mismagius EX Rainbow
- Weavile EX Rainbow
- Lickilicky EX Rainbow
It’s going to take opening quite a few packs to get all of the cards required for the Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown. However, the booster packs aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, since the January 30th update kept both Genetic Apex and Mythical Island around. So, there’s no reason for players to get discouraged if they don’t pull anything wild in the event’s first couple of weeks.
And that’s all five Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown and how to complete them.
Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.
Published: Jan 30, 2025 12:07 pm