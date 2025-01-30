All 5 Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown & How To Complete Them

It’s not a Pokemon TCG Pocket update without a few Secret Missions. In fact, Space-Time Smackdown, which focuses on the Sinnoh region, introduces several new quests that players have to figure out. Here are all five Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown and how to complete them.

All Space-Time Smackdown Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket & How To Complete Them

Secret Mission Name Secret Mission Requirements Secret Mission Rewards Space-Time Smackdown Museum 1 Collect the following cards:



Bidoof Alt Art

Combee Alt Art

Croagunk Alt Art

Drifloon Alt Art

Heatran Alt Art

Lucario Alt Art

Mamoswine Alt Art

Mesprit Alt Art

Regigigas Alt Art

Shaymin Alt Art

Shinx Alt Art

Tangrowth Alt Art 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Emblem Tickets Space-Time Smackdown Museum 2 Collect the following cards:



Carnivine Alt Art

Cresselia Alt Art

Garchomp Alt Art

Gastrodon Alt Art

Giratina Alt Art

Glameow Alt Art

Hippopotas Alt Art

Manaphy Alt Art

Rhyperior Alt Art

Rotom Alt Art

Spiritomb Alt Art

Staraptor Alt Art 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Emblem Tickets Space-Time Smackdown Museum 3 Collect the following cards:



Darkrai EX Rainbow

Gallade EX Rainbow

Pachirisu EX Rainbow

Yanmega EX Rainbow 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Emblem Tickets Space-Time Smackdown Museum 4 Collect the following cards:



Infernape EX Rainbow

Lickilicky EX Rainbow

Mismagius EX Rainbow

Weavile EX Rainbow 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Emblem Tickets Champion of the Sinnoh Region Collect the following cards:



Cynthia Super Rare

Garchomp Alt Art

Gastrodon Alt Art

Lucario Alt Art

Spiritomb Alt Art Garchomp Emblem

How To Get Space-Time Smackdown Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

In order to become the Sinnoh champ, players will need to know how to get their hands on the Space-Time Smackdown cards. Well, following the January 30th, 2025, Pokemon TCG Pocket update, there are two new booster packs in the game, one featuring Dialga and another featuring Palkia.

However, the packs house very different checklists, meaning players need to know which pack to open to get the cards they’re looking for. Since the Secret Missions in Space-Time Smackdown focus on alternate arts, here’s where to find each of the ones necessary to complete all of the Pokemon TCG Pocket quests:

Dialga Cards

One-Star Alt Arts Bidoof Combee Croagunk Drifloon Heatran Lucario Mamoswine Mesprit Regigigas Shaymin Shinx Tangrowth

Two-Star Full Arts Yanmega EX Rainbow Pachirisu EX Rainbow Gallade EX Rainbow Darkrai EX Rainbow



Palkia Cards

One-Star Alt Arts Carnivine Cresselia Garchomp Gastrodon Giratina Glameow Hippopotas Manaphy Rhyperior Rotom Spiritomb Staraptor

Two-Star Full Arts Cynthia Infernape EX Rainbow Mismagius EX Rainbow Weavile EX Rainbow Lickilicky EX Rainbow



It’s going to take opening quite a few packs to get all of the cards required for the Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown. However, the booster packs aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, since the January 30th update kept both Genetic Apex and Mythical Island around. So, there’s no reason for players to get discouraged if they don’t pull anything wild in the event’s first couple of weeks.

And that’s all five Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown and how to complete them.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

