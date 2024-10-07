All 90 Day Fiance Couples With Kids, Confirmed

It feels like just about every couple on 90 Day Fiance fails to make it the distance. Heartbreak and anger are rampant in every version of the show. However, there are some cast members who go on to start families. Here are all the 90 Day Fiance couples with kids.

Every 90 Day Fiance Couple That Has Had Kids

Alan & Kirylam

The first season of 90 Day Fiance featured Alan and Kirylam, who had a lot to work through due to their age difference. Well, things have worked out, with the couple still being married and having two children, Liam Jordan de Costa Cox and Enzo Cox.

Brett & Daya

Daya could never get Brett’s mom to like her, with the latter trying to protect his son from who she thought was a “golddigger.” Those accusations turned out to be misguided, as Daya and Brett have been married since 2015 and had a daughter, Isabella, in 2017.

Amy & Danny

Amy and Danny met very early in life, with Amy being 19 and Danny being 21. It was love at first fight, and despite some family issues, the two are still going strong. They have three children together, Jedidiah, Anna, and Willow, and a fourth on the way.

Justin & Evelyn

Justin traveled to Columbia for the 2013 World Games and met Evelyn, and the two fell in love rather quickly. They ran into their fair share of issues, with Justin having a lot of expectations for his partner, but they’ve come out the other side. The couple had their son, Nathan, in 2019.

Louis & Aya

Aya had some trouble transitioning to her life in America, but Louis was with her every step of the way. They worked through all of the issues and have two sons, Giovanni and Stefano, who were born in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Melanie & Devar

Melanie and Devar started their journey on rocky footing, with the latter having trouble adjusting to married life. However, they got on the same page and became fantastic parents to their daughter, Avah, who was born in 2017.

Russ & Paola

In recent days, fans have speculated online that Russ and Paola are no longer together. However, Paola took to social media to reveal that the couple is still going strong (via Screen Rant). That’s good news because the couple has one child together, Axel Mayfield, who was born in 2019.

Elizabeth & Andrei

Andrei had a lot of trouble with Elizabeth’s family in 90 Day Fiance, being unable to win over her father for quite some time. That hasn’t stopped the couple from starting a family of their own, though, with them having two kids, Eleanor Louise and Winston Leo.

Kalani & Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu wasted no time having kids. Oliver was born before Asuelu even made it to the United States, and Kennedy came into the world not long after his brother. Unfortunately, the parents couldn’t make it work, and Kalani recently had her third child with her boyfriend, Dallas.

Tiffany & Ronald

Tiffany spent a lot of time trying to get her partner, Ronald, to the United States. Unfortunately, Ronald’s gambling issues and other issues caused the couple to split. That hasn’t stopped the two from loving their daughter Carley Rose, though, who was born in 2019.

Ariela & Biniyam

Ariela uprooted her life to move to Ethiopia to be with her partner, Biniyam. While there, they welcomed their son, Aviel Biniyam Shibre, into the world. Sadly, the two didn’t stay together, with Ariela moving back to the United States after Biniyam failed to provide for her and their child.

Loren & Alexei

Loren and Alexei are one of 90 Day Fiance‘s biggest success stories. They’ve been married for nine years and have three children together, Shai Brovarnik, Asher Noah Brovarnik, and Ariel Raya. Don’t expect a fourth child, however, as Loren asked her husband to get a vasectomy prior to their third child’s birth (via People).

Matt & Alla

Alla and Matt didn’t come out of the gates swinging, as the former had trouble committing to her future husband. Thankfully, love won out, as the two are still together to this day and have two children together, Emmalyn Grace Ryan and Marcus Alexander.

Robert & Anny

Robert and Anny dealt with tragedy when their baby, Adriel, passed away due to complications from surgery. They remained positive, though, and have a baby on the way, as well as a daughter, Brenda, who was born in 2020.

Jovi & Yara

Yara and Jovi have had a lot of trouble on the 90 Day Fiance shows, and the most recent update about the couple is that they are no longer together. The split is sure to be messy, especially because they have a child together, Mylah, who was born in 2020.

Aryanna & Sherlon

Aryanna and Sherlon are another example of a couple who dealt with plenty of commitment issues. Despite having a baby boy, Odin, in 2021, Sherlon had trouble embracing the father role. The two have broken up, with Sherlon already being married to a woman from Jamaica (via Screen Rant).

Dean & Rigin

Dean accompanied his brother during his 90 Day Fiance journey but eventually found someone for himself. Dean and Rigin appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk for several seasons, and despite dealing with a miscarriage during their first pregnancy, they welcomed their son, Marshawn Bado Hashim, into the world in 2021.

Emily & Kobe

Like a lot of couples these days, Emily and Kobe had to move into Emily’s parents’ house to make things work. That roadblock didn’t stop them from starting their family, though, with the couple having three children, Atem, Koban, and Scarlett.

Anna & Mursel

Anna and Mursel had a stressful start to their marriage, with the couple only trying the knot a few hours before Mursel’s K-1 visa expired. After getting through that, they started trying to have a child using a gestational carrier. Gokhan John was born in 2022, and despite coming a little bit early, he’s thriving these days.

Patrick & Thaís

It’s never good when someone lies to their partner, but that’s what happened with Patrick and Thaís. Patrick had reason to believe his sperm count was too low to have children, and he never told Thaís (via Screen Rant). However, she still got pregnant, and the couple had their daughter, Aleesi Ramone Mendes, in 2022.

Kara & Guillermo

Another couple dealing with break-up rumors, Kara and Guillermo have fans combing over their social media looking for clues about their relationship status. The two have yet to confirm if they’re getting divorced, but there’s a lot for them to consider, as they had a child, Nicolas Antonio, in 2022.

And those are all the 90 Day Fiance couples with kids.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

