All Abilities & Ultimates in Deadlock, Explained

Deadlock is a hero shooter from Valve, and it comes with plenty of unique characters with abilities that can be used in a variety of situations. Here’s a full breakdown of every ability and ultimate in Deadlock.

All Deadlock Character Abilities and Ultimates

At the time of writing, there are a total of 21 characters available in Deadlock. We’ll go over each of their abilities, and ultimates one by one.

Abrams

Ability Effect Siphon Life Drain health from enemies in front of you while they are in the radius. Shoulder Charge Charge forward, colliding with enemies and dragging them along. Hitting a wall will Stun enemies caught by Abrams. Speed increased after colliding with enemy Heroes. Infernal Resilience Regenerate a portion of incoming damage over time. Seismic Impact (Ultimate) Leap high into the air and choose a ground location to crash into. When you hit the ground, all enemies in the radius are damaged and stunned.

Bebop

Ability Effect Exploding Uppercut Deal Light Melee damage to nearby units and send them flying back, causing area damage where they land. Does not damage allies. Sticky Bomb Attach a Sticky Bomb to a nearby target that deals explosive damage after a short fuse time. Gain +2.5% bomb damage for every enemy hero hit. You can cast Sticky Bomb on yourself using M3. Hook Launch out a hook that grabs and reels in the first enemy or friendly hero it hits, dealing damage if the target is an enemy. Target will be placed where you are facing. Hyper Beam (Ultimate) Charge up your laser to unleash a powerful torrent of energy that deals damage and slows enemies’ movement and dashes. You have slow movement and turn rate for the duration. If activated in the air, you will hover while unleashing the beam.

Dynamo

Ability Effect Kinetic Pulse Release an energy pulse that knocks enemies up into the air. Quantum Entanglement Dynamo briefly disappears into the void and then reappears a short distance away. On reappearing, your weapon is reloaded and has a fire rate bonus for the next clip. Can be cast with M3 to also bring nearby allies and give them half fire rate bonus. Rejuvenating Aurora While channeling, restore health over time to you and any allies nearby. Singularity (Ultimate) Create a singularity in your hands that pulls in nearby enemies and damages them. Once it’s finished, enemie get knocked into the air.

Grey Talon

Ability Effect Charged Shot Charge up a powerful shot that pierces through enemies. Rain of Arrows Launches you high in the air, allowing you to glide slowly. While airborne, you gain Weapon Damage and multishot on your weapon. Press Space to cancel the glide. Immobilizing Trap Throw out a trap that begins to arm itself. Once armed, the trap will trigger when an enemy enters its radius, immobilizing them. Guided Owl (Ultimate) After 1.5s cast time, launch a spirit owl that you control and which explodes on impact, damaging and stunning enemies. Hold M1 to accelerate the owl. Press Space to release control. Gain permanent Spirit Power for each enemy hero killed with Guided Owl.

Haze

Ability Effect Sleep Dagger Throw out a dagger that damages and sleeps the target. Sleeping targets wake up shortly after being damaged. Throwing a dagger does not break your invisibility. Sleep Dagger does not interrupt enemies’ channeling abilities. Smoke Bomb Fade out of sight, becoming invisible and gaining spirint speed. Attacking removes invisibility. Close enemies can see through your invisibility. Fixation Shooting a target increases your bullet damage on that target. Gain one stack per bullet hit, two if the hit is a headshot. Bullet Dance (Ultimate) Enter a flurry, firing your weapon at nearby enemies with perfect accuracy. During the flurry, Haze gains a fire rate bonus and will evade some of the bullets shot at her.

Infernus

Ability Effect Catalyst Spew napalm that slows enemy movement and amplifies the damage Infernus does to them. Flame Dash Move forward at high speed and leave a flame trail that burns enemies. Afterburn Your bullets build up to apply a burning effect on enemies. Infernus’ bullets and abilities will refresh the duration. Concussive Combustion (Ultimate) Turns you into a living bomb that explodes after a short delay, stunning all enemies in its radius.

Ivy

Ability Effect Kudzu Bomb Summon a patch of choking vines that damages and slows enemies in its radius. Watcher’s Covenant Gain bonuses and automatically connect with a nearby ally to share them. Healing is replicated among all those connected. Connection requires line of sight. Stone Form Turn yourself into impervious stone and smash into the ground, stunning and damaging enemies nearby. Heals you for a percentage of your max health. You have some air control before falling. Air Drop (Ultimate) Take flight with an ally or a bomb. Ally gains bullet resist but cannot attack or use abilities while lifted. Drop your ally or bomb to cause a large explosion that causes movement slowdown. Ivy and ally gain a bullet shield when flying ends.

Kelvin

Ability Effect Frost Grenade Throw a grenade that explodes in a cloud of freezing ice, damaging and slowing enemies. Ice Path Kelvin creates a floating trail of ice and snow that gives movement bonuses to him and his allies. Kelvin gains 60% slow resistance for the duration. Enemies can also walk on the floating trail. Arctic Beam Shoot freezing cold energy out in front of you, damaging targets and building up movement and fire rate slow against them the longer you sustain the beam on them. You have reduced movement speed while using Arctic Beam. Frozen Shelter (Ultimate) Kelvin freezes the air around him, creating an impenetrable dome around himself. While in the dome, allies rapidly regenerate health and enemies are slowed.

Lady Geist

Ability Effect Essence Bomb Sacrifice some of your health to launch a bomb that deals damage after a brief amount of time. Self damage type is Spirit and can be mitigated. Life Drain Create a tether that drains enemy health over time and heals you. Target must be in line of sight and within max range to drain. You can shoot and use other abilities during the drain, but your movement speed is reduced by half. Malice Sacrifice some of your health to launch blood shards that apply a stack of Malice. Each stack slows the victim and increases the damage they take fro myou. The slow effect decreases over time. Soul Exchange (Ultimate) Swaps health levels with an enemy target. There is a minimum health percentage that enemies can be brought down to and a minimum amount of health received based on victim’s current health.

Lash

Ability Effect Ground Strike Stomp the ground beneath you, damaging enemies in front of you. If you perform Ground Strike while airborne, you quickly dive towards the ground. Damage grows slower after 25m. Grapple Pull yourself through the air toward a target. Using Grapple also restores one stamina charge and all air jumps and dashes. Flog Strike enemies with your whip, stealing life from them. Death Slam (Ultimate) Focus on enemies to connect whips to them. After channeling, connected enemies are lifted and stunned then slammed into the ground. Your victims and any enemies in the landing zone will be damaged and slowed.

McGinnis

Ability Effect Mini Turret Deploy a Mini Turret that automatically shoots enemies. The turret expires after a limited lifetime. Turrets gain 30% of McGinnis’ mx health and have 60% Spirit Resist. They deal reduced damage to troopers and objectives. Medicinal Specter Deploy a spirit that heals nearby units. Spectral Wall Creates a wall that divides the terrain in half. On creation, the wall deals damage and applies slow to enemies nearby. After casting, press M1 or 3 to erupt the wall early. Heavy Barrage (Ultimate) Unleashes a volley of rockets that home in on a targeted location.

Mo and Krill

Ability Effect Scorn Deal damage to nearby enemies and heal yourself based on the damage done. Heal is stronger against enemy heroes. Burrow Burrow underground, moving faster, and gaining spirit and bullet armor. Damage from enemy heroes will reduce the speed bonus. When you jump out, knock enemies into the air and perform a spin attack that damages and slows. Cooldown starts when Burrow ends. Sand Blast Spray sand that disarms enemies in front of you and deals damage. Combo (Ultimate) Hold the target, stunning them and dealing damage during the channel. If they die during Combo, you permanently gain max health.

Paradox

Ability Effect Pulse Grenade Throw a grenade that begins pulsing when it lands. Each pulse applies damage, movement slow, and stacking damage amplification for Paradox against the victim. Time Wall Create a time warping wall that stops time for all enemy projectiles and bullets that touch it. Enemies that touch the wall will take damage as a percentage of their max health and be briefly slowed. Kinetic Carbine Start charging your weapon and gain increased movement speed once it’s fully charged. Your next shot will release the energy, dealing spirit damage and applying a time stop to the enemy hit. The damage dealt is an amplification of your current weapon damage. Paradoxical Swap (Ultimate) Fire a projectile that swaps your position with the target enemy hero. While the effect occurs, you gain spirit lifesteal and the enemy takes damage over time.

Pocket

Ability Effect Barrage Channel to start launching projectiles that deal damage and apply movement slow around their impact point. Each projectile landed on a hero grants you a stacking buff that amplifies all of your damage. If you cast it while in the air, you’ll float and maintain any horizontal momentum you started with. Flying Cloak Launch a sentient cloak that travels forward and damages enemies. You can press 2 to teleport to its location. Enchanter’s Satchel Escape into your suitcase. When the duration ends, deal damage to nearby enemies. Duration can be ended early by performing any action. Affliction (Ultimate) Apply damage over time to all enemies nearby. Affliction’s damage is non-lethal and does not apply item procs.

Seven

Ability Effect Lightning Ball Shoot a ball of lightning that travels in a straight line. Does damage to all targets in its radius. Slows down when damaging enemies and stops if it hits the world. Static Charge Apply a charge to a target enemy hero. After a short duration, the static charge stuns and damages enemies within the radius. Power Surge Power up your weapon with a shock effect, making your bullets proc shock damage on your target. This shock damage bounces to enemies near your target. Occurs once per burst shot. Storm Cloud (Ultimate) Channel an expanding storm cloud around you that damages all enemies within its radius. Enemies do not take damage when they are out of line-of-sight.

Shiv

Ability Effect Serrated Knives Throw a kninfe that damages and slows an enemy. Each additional hit adds a stack and refreshes the debuff duration, causing the damage to increase per stack. Slice and Dice Perform a dash forward, damaging enemies along the path.

Ultimate Unlock: While rage is full an echo of Shiv retraces the dash path after a short delay, damaging enemies again. Bloodletting Take only a portion of incoming damage immediately and defer the rest to be taken over time. Activate to clear a portion of the deferred damage. Killing Blow (Ultimate) Activate to leap towards an enemy hero and instantly kill them if their health is below the kill threshold, otherwise deal 200 damage to them.

Passive: Damaging enemies fills you with rage. While at full rage, Shiv gains increased damage and special properties on his other abilities.

Vindicta

Ability Effect Stake Throw a stake that tethers enemies to the location where the stake lands. Enemy movement is restricted to the length of the tether. Flight Leap into the air and fly. While in flight your weapon deals bonus spirit damage. Crow Familiar Your crow familiar deals impact damage and applies a bleed that deals damage based on the target’s current health. Assassinate (Ultimate) Use your scoped rifle to fire a powerful shot over long distances. Deal only partial damage until fully charged after 1s of being scoped. Does bonus damage to enemies with less than 50% health remaining. Landing a killing blow on a player with Assassinate grants you bonus souls.

Viscous

Ability Effect Splatter Throw a ball of goo that deals damage and leaves puddles of goo behind that apply movement slow to enemies in the radius. The Cube Encase the target in a cube of restorative goo that purges debuffs, protects from damage, and increases health regen. Target is unable to take any new actions while cubed. Can be used on self. Press Space to escape early. Puddle Punch Materialize a fist in the world that punches units in the area and send them flying. Enemies will be dealt damage, have their dash damage reduced for a brief moment, and have their movement slowed. This is considered a Light Melee attack. Goo Ball (Ultimate) Morph into a large goo ball that deals damage and stuns enemies on impact. The ball grants large amounts of Bullet and Spirit resist, bounces off walls and can double jump.

Warden

Ability Effect Alchemical Flask Throw a flask that damages, slows, and reduces the weapon damage and stamina of enemies it hits. Willpower Gain a spirit shield and bonus movement speed. Binding Word Curse an enemy hero. If they don’t move away from their initial position within the escape time, they will be damaged and immobilized. Last Stand (Ultimate) After charging for 2.2s, release pulses that damage enemies and heal you based on the damage done.

Wraith

Ability Effect Card Trick Deal weapon damage to summon cards. Activate to throw a card that flies towards the enemy or point under your crosshair. Project Mind Teleport to the targeted location. Full Auto Temporarily boosts your fire rate. Nearby allies receive half the fire rate bonus. Telekinesis (Ultimate) Lift an enemy hero into the air, stunning them for a short time. When the lift ends, the target receives Telekinesis damage.

Yamato

Ability Effect Power Slash Channel to increase damage over 1.5s, then release a fully-charged sword strike. Press 1 or M1 to trigger the strike early, dealing partial damage. Flying Strike Throw a grappling hook to reel yourself towards an enemy, damaging and slowing the target when you arrive. Crimson Slash Slash enemies in front of you, damaging them and slowing their fire rate. If any enemy heroes are hit, you heal. Shadow Transformation (Ultimate) Become infused with Yamato’s shadow soul. After an initial invincible transformation, your abilities are refreshed and are 60% faster, your weapon has infinite ammo, and you gain damage resists and immunity to negative status effects. You are unable to die in this mode.

And those are all of the character abilities and ultimates currently available in Deadlock.

