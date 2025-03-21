All Accolades and Acknowledgements in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 & How To Acquire Them

While Chapter 6, Season 2 of Fortnite is well underway, the game still asks players to familiarize themselves with different features. This time around, it’s Accolades and Acknowledgements. So, here are all the Accolades and Acknowledgements in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 and how to acquire them.

What Are Accolades and Acknowledgments in Fortnite?

If you’ve played at least a single game of Fortnite, there’s a good chance you’ve already earned a few Accolades. They’re like mini-challenges that help players earn XP in a game. They can be as mundane as being the first player in a match to get an elimination or as complicated as having all the members of your squad hold a Victory Crown.

Accolades are stored in the Collections portion of the Quests menu. There, you can view all of the milestones you’ve already hit during the season and the ones you still need to achieve. However, with Accolades being key to unlocking all of the Outlaw Midas styles, it’s paramount that you know every Accolade and Acknowledgement in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

All Accolades and Acknowledgements in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

First in Match Accolades

Accolade Description Early Bird First player to pick up a legendary or better item Finders Keepers First player to collect a weapon from an eliminated player First Strike First player to get an elimination Quick Exit First player to be eliminated Battle Ready First player to reach maximum shields First Landing First player to touch the ground Smash and Grab First player to search a chest Ammo Ace First player to search an ammo box First Supply Drop First player to search a supply drop First Catch First player to catch a fish Adventure Buddies First player to hire a character Fast Talker First player to talk with a character The Gift of Life First player to reboot a player Patch Up, Pronto! First player to revive a player Shopping Spree First player to purchase an item

Weapons Accolades

Accolades Description Rapid Rampage 1,000 Assault Rifle damage in a match Shell Shocked 1,000 Shotgun damage in a match Subtle Savagery 1,000 SMG damage in a match Steady Sharpshooter 1,000 Sniper Rifle damage in a match Pinpoint Precision 1,000 Pistol damage in a match Blade Barrage 1,000 Melee damage in a match Boom Boss 1,000 Explosive damage in a match High Caliber Hail 1,000 Shots fired in a match Road Rage 1,000 Damage while in a vehicle in a match Right Back at You 1,000 Damage to players that have damaged you in a match Jack of All Trades Deal damage with 5 different weapon types in a match One Man’s Trash Only deal damage with Common Weapons and win One Man’s Treasure Only deal damage with Legendary Weapons or better and win

Combat Accolades

Accolade Description Single Digit 5 Eliminations in a match Double Digits 10 Eliminations in a match Elimination Collector 15 Eliminations in a match Elimination Hoarder 20 Eliminations in a match Elimination Escapade 25 Eliminations in a match Anti-Air Personnel Hit an airborne player Double Elimination 2 Eliminations within a short duration Multi Elimination 3 Eliminations within a short duration Mega Elimination 4 Eliminations within a short duration Ultra Elimination 5 Eliminations within a short duration Impossible Shot Player downed over 200 meters away First to the Feast Eliminated a player within 10 seconds of landing from the bus Who’s the Boss Defeated a Boss Vengeful Revenge Eliminate a player that eliminated you in a match Off the Dome 25 Headshots hit in a match

Victory Royale Accolades

Accolade Description Against the World Wind a Squads match as a Solo Three to One Odds Win a Trios match as a Solo Two to One Odds Win a Duos match as a Solo Pacifist Win a match without eliminating an opponent True Pacifist Win a match without damaging an opponent This One’s For You Win a match after thanking the Bus Driver I’m Fine, Really Win a match without restoring health Who Needs ‘Em Win a match without gaining shields There’s No Time Win a match without reloading This Isn’t Zero Build? Win a match in Build Mode without Building Maximum Overshields Win a match without losing health Knife to a Gun Fight Win a match only dealing damage with melee weapons Storm Runner Win a match without taking storm damage Royal Preservation Win a match with a Victory Crown All Hail the Crown 10 Eliminations while wearing a crown

Survival Accolades

Accolade Description Survivor I 50 Players remaining Survivor II 25 Players remaining Survivor III 10 Players remaining Medical Miracle 500 Health restored in a match Shield Sentinel 500 Shields gained in a match Batten the Hatches 500 Storm damage survived in a match Fruits and Veggies 5 different Fruits or Vegetables consumed in a single match Actually Use Bandages Bandages used during a match Relentless Revived 3 times in a match Celebrated Crawler 50 meters traveled while DBNO

Resources Accolades

Accolade Description Loot Stockpiler 10 Chests searched in a match Ammo Scavenger 10 Ammo boxes searched in a match High Roller 1,000 Bars spent in a match Treasure Trove 1,000 Bars collected in a match Demolition Domination 100 Structures destroyed in a match Fishmonger 10 Fish caught in a match Bustling Builder 100 Structures built in a match Feed Finder 5 Foragables collected in a match Bottomless Clip 1.000 Ammo collected in a match Resourcefulness 1.000 Resources collected in a match

Social Accolades

Accolade Description Reboot Revenge Win a match after being rebooted The Royal Party Each squad member is holding a Victory Crown in a match Stay Down Eliminated a player that was rebooted in a match Carrying 3 Revives in a match Reboot Van Rebooting… 3 Reboots in a match Support Class 3 Assists in a match Hype Squad 60 seconds jamming with players in a match Hired Gun Follower downed or eliminated a player Helping Hand Follower revived player or squad member Head on a Swivel 10 Opponents marked by Scout Specialists in a match Supplies Inbound 100 Ammo supplied by Supply Specialists in a match Doctor’s Orders 100 Health restored by Medic Specialists in a match

Special Accolades

Accolade Description Still Got ‘Em Elimination after being knocked or eliminated Only the Best Have an inventory full of Legendary items or better Rift-Tastic 3 Rifts used in a match Emotional Intelligence 10 Emotes in a match Road Trip 2,500 damage traveled in a vehicle Thank the Conductor 2,500 meters traveled on the train in a match

Seasonal Accolades

Accolade Description Home Run! 1,000 Kneecapper damage in a single match Tools of the Trade 1,000 damage to Bank Vaults in a match Bore-ing Transportation 1,000 meters traveled with the Rocket Drill in a match

And those are all the Accolades and Acknowledgments in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 and how to acquire them. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to unlock the Dupli-Kate skin in Epic Games’ popular title.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

