Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 key art
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Accolades and Acknowledgements in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 & How To Acquire Them

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Mar 21, 2025 09:24 am

While Chapter 6, Season 2 of Fortnite is well underway, the game still asks players to familiarize themselves with different features. This time around, it’s Accolades and Acknowledgements. So, here are all the Accolades and Acknowledgements in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 and how to acquire them.

Recommended Videos

What Are Accolades and Acknowledgments in Fortnite?

Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 6.

If you’ve played at least a single game of Fortnite, there’s a good chance you’ve already earned a few Accolades. They’re like mini-challenges that help players earn XP in a game. They can be as mundane as being the first player in a match to get an elimination or as complicated as having all the members of your squad hold a Victory Crown.

Accolades are stored in the Collections portion of the Quests menu. There, you can view all of the milestones you’ve already hit during the season and the ones you still need to achieve. However, with Accolades being key to unlocking all of the Outlaw Midas styles, it’s paramount that you know every Accolade and Acknowledgement in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

Related: How To Equip the Sensor Backpack and Scan Mysterious Energy Signatures in Fortnite Chapter 6

All Accolades and Acknowledgements in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

First in Match Accolades

Accolade Description
Early BirdFirst player to pick up a legendary or better item
Finders KeepersFirst player to collect a weapon from an eliminated player
First StrikeFirst player to get an elimination
Quick ExitFirst player to be eliminated
Battle ReadyFirst player to reach maximum shields
First LandingFirst player to touch the ground
Smash and GrabFirst player to search a chest
Ammo AceFirst player to search an ammo box
First Supply DropFirst player to search a supply drop
First CatchFirst player to catch a fish
Adventure BuddiesFirst player to hire a character
Fast TalkerFirst player to talk with a character
The Gift of LifeFirst player to reboot a player
Patch Up, Pronto!First player to revive a player
Shopping SpreeFirst player to purchase an item

Weapons Accolades

AccoladesDescription
Rapid Rampage1,000 Assault Rifle damage in a match
Shell Shocked1,000 Shotgun damage in a match
Subtle Savagery1,000 SMG damage in a match
Steady Sharpshooter1,000 Sniper Rifle damage in a match
Pinpoint Precision1,000 Pistol damage in a match
Blade Barrage1,000 Melee damage in a match
Boom Boss1,000 Explosive damage in a match
High Caliber Hail1,000 Shots fired in a match
Road Rage1,000 Damage while in a vehicle in a match
Right Back at You1,000 Damage to players that have damaged you in a match
Jack of All TradesDeal damage with 5 different weapon types in a match
One Man’s TrashOnly deal damage with Common Weapons and win
One Man’s TreasureOnly deal damage with Legendary Weapons or better and win

Combat Accolades

AccoladeDescription
Single Digit5 Eliminations in a match
Double Digits10 Eliminations in a match
Elimination Collector15 Eliminations in a match
Elimination Hoarder20 Eliminations in a match
Elimination Escapade25 Eliminations in a match
Anti-Air PersonnelHit an airborne player
Double Elimination2 Eliminations within a short duration
Multi Elimination3 Eliminations within a short duration
Mega Elimination4 Eliminations within a short duration
Ultra Elimination5 Eliminations within a short duration
Impossible ShotPlayer downed over 200 meters away
First to the FeastEliminated a player within 10 seconds of landing from the bus
Who’s the BossDefeated a Boss
Vengeful RevengeEliminate a player that eliminated you in a match
Off the Dome25 Headshots hit in a match

Victory Royale Accolades

AccoladeDescription
Against the WorldWind a Squads match as a Solo
Three to One OddsWin a Trios match as a Solo
Two to One OddsWin a Duos match as a Solo
PacifistWin a match without eliminating an opponent
True PacifistWin a match without damaging an opponent
This One’s For YouWin a match after thanking the Bus Driver
I’m Fine, ReallyWin a match without restoring health
Who Needs ‘EmWin a match without gaining shields
There’s No TimeWin a match without reloading
This Isn’t Zero Build?Win a match in Build Mode without Building
Maximum OvershieldsWin a match without losing health
Knife to a Gun FightWin a match only dealing damage with melee weapons
Storm RunnerWin a match without taking storm damage
Royal PreservationWin a match with a Victory Crown
All Hail the Crown10 Eliminations while wearing a crown

Survival Accolades

AccoladeDescription
Survivor I50 Players remaining
Survivor II25 Players remaining
Survivor III10 Players remaining
Medical Miracle500 Health restored in a match
Shield Sentinel500 Shields gained in a match
Batten the Hatches500 Storm damage survived in a match
Fruits and Veggies5 different Fruits or Vegetables consumed in a single match
Actually Use BandagesBandages used during a match
RelentlessRevived 3 times in a match
Celebrated Crawler50 meters traveled while DBNO

Resources Accolades

AccoladeDescription
Loot Stockpiler10 Chests searched in a match
Ammo Scavenger10 Ammo boxes searched in a match
High Roller1,000 Bars spent in a match
Treasure Trove1,000 Bars collected in a match
Demolition Domination100 Structures destroyed in a match
Fishmonger10 Fish caught in a match
Bustling Builder100 Structures built in a match
Feed Finder5 Foragables collected in a match
Bottomless Clip1.000 Ammo collected in a match
Resourcefulness1.000 Resources collected in a match

Social Accolades

AccoladeDescription
Reboot RevengeWin a match after being rebooted
The Royal PartyEach squad member is holding a Victory Crown in a match
Stay DownEliminated a player that was rebooted in a match
Carrying3 Revives in a match
Reboot Van Rebooting…3 Reboots in a match
Support Class3 Assists in a match
Hype Squad60 seconds jamming with players in a match
Hired GunFollower downed or eliminated a player
Helping HandFollower revived player or squad member
Head on a Swivel10 Opponents marked by Scout Specialists in a match
Supplies Inbound100 Ammo supplied by Supply Specialists in a match
Doctor’s Orders100 Health restored by Medic Specialists in a match

Special Accolades

AccoladeDescription
Still Got ‘EmElimination after being knocked or eliminated
Only the BestHave an inventory full of Legendary items or better
Rift-Tastic3 Rifts used in a match
Emotional Intelligence10 Emotes in a match
Road Trip2,500 damage traveled in a vehicle
Thank the Conductor2,500 meters traveled on the train in a match

Seasonal Accolades

AccoladeDescription
Home Run!1,000 Kneecapper damage in a single match
Tools of the Trade1,000 damage to Bank Vaults in a match
Bore-ing Transportation1,000 meters traveled with the Rocket Drill in a match

And those are all the Accolades and Acknowledgments in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 and how to acquire them. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to unlock the Dupli-Kate skin in Epic Games’ popular title.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content