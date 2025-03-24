The post-apocalyptic adventures of Atomfall lead not only to deeper mysteries about the story’s nuclear catastrophe but also plenty of achievements. Many of them you can unlock while exploring in classic RPG fashion while others require combat prowess and experiencing the story with different NPCs. If you want to know what they all entail, here’s a guide to all achievements/trophies in Atomfall.

How to Unlock All Achievements (Trophies) in Atomfall

Below is a list of all 37 achievements/trophies that can be unlocked in Atomfall, including hidden ones.

If you’re diligent with maintaining multiple save files, most of these can be completed in a single playthrough, including the ones regarding different endings. However, the ‘Quick Exit’ achievement, which requires you to beat the game’s story in under 5 hours, will most likely require a second playthrough.

Achievement/Trophy How to Unlock Detectorist Pick up the Metal Detector

(Find the working Metal Detector on an Outlaw corpse in Slatten Dale) Where there’s muck there’s brass Find 10 Metal Detector Caches

(Use a Metal Detector to find caches hidden in the ground) Packed lunch Find 5 buried lunchboxes

(Use a Metal Detector the same way you find caches) Avid Collector Find 10 comics

(Comics are a collectible found in every major region of the game) Radiophonic Find 5 audio logs Mate’s Rates Find 5 traders in the Quarantine Zone

(Easy traders to find include:

*Molly at the Trader Camp in Slatten Dale

*Reg Stansfield inside the Slate Mine Caves in Slatten Dale

*Mother Jago in Casterfell Woods

*Billy Gorse at Trader Camp in Casterfell Woods

*Alf at Grendel’s Head in Wyndham Village) We Want Information Read 50 Notes in the Quarantine Zone

(Notes can be found all over each region.) Refer to Manual Learn 12 skills

(Training Stimulants are required to unlock skills in the game) Orna mental Find and destroy 10 garden gnomes Homemade Find and learn 10 recipes

(Recipes can sold by different traders or found on their own in various locations.) Make do and mend Upgrade a firearm to pristine condition Fast Bowl Kill 10 enemies with a thrown weapon Hit for Six Redirect a thrown grenade with the cricket bat Burglar Use the Signal Redirector to unlock 5 doors Batteries Not Included Power up a deactivated robot Caught Red-handed Cause an enemy to drop their Molotov Cocktail Target Practice Get 6 kills with the MK.VI Revolver without reloading

(The MK.VI Revolver is most commonly found on Outlaw enemies) Grand Slam Take out at least 5 enemies in one explosion High Tea Consume a Cornish pastry, English tea, and a slice of cake in 30 seconds Back door

(Hidden) Escape the Quarantine Zone with Dr Garrow

(Dr. Garrow is found in Skethermoor) Emergency Extraction

(Hidden) Escape the Quarantine Zone with Joyce Tanner

(Joyce Tanner is found in a remote bunker in Casterfell Woods) At one with the Soil

(Hidden) Escape the Quarantine Zone with Mother Jago

(Mother Jago is found near the Mines in Casterfell Woods) Operation Atomfall

(Hidden) Escape the Quarantine Zone with Captain Sims

(Captain Sims is found near the Village Hall in Wyndham Village) Oubliette

(Hidden) Escape the Quarantine Zone with Dr Holder Do you require the Operator?

(Hidden) Escape the Quarantine Zone with the Voice on the Telephone

(The Voice on the Telephone is the one you encounter multiple times at red phone booths) The Interchange

(Hidden) Unlock the Interchange

(The Interchange can be accessed early via the northern border of Slatten Dale) Alpha

(Hidden) Power up Data Store Alpha

(Each Data Store requires an Atomic Battery to be powered up) Bravo

(Hidden) Power up Data Store Bravo

(Each Data Store requires an Atomic Battery to be powered up) Charlie

(Hidden) Power up Data Store Charlie

(Each Data Store requires an Atomic Battery to be powered up) Delta

(Hidden) Power up Data Store Delta

(Each Data Store requires an Atomic Battery to be powered up) Reverse the Polarity

(Hidden) Find the Signal Redirector Oberon

(Hidden) Gain access to the Oberon site Quick Exit

(Hidden) Escape the Quarantine Zone in under 5 hours Not Expecting a Call

(Hidden) Escape the Quarantine Zone without answering the telephone Unplugged

(Hidden) Extract the battery from an overheating robot Any Old Iron

(Hidden) Completely destroy a robot Pride of Britain Obtain all other trophies/achievements

That concludes how to unlock all trophies/achievements in Atomfall.

