All Aftermarket Parts in MW3 & Warzone Season 4

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone brings another eight Aftermarket Parts for players to unlock in the Gunsmith. This guide will outline all the parts and kits that will be released during the season along with what they do.

Recommended Videos

Warzone and MW3 Season 4: All Aftermarket Parts Listed

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Eight new Aftermarket Parts will be unlockable in Season 4 with one added to the Weekly Challenges per week. Some of the parts, like the JAK Patriot, are for new weapons in Modern Warfare 3 while others are reserved for older weapons from MW2. The full list from the Call of Duty Blog can be found below.

JAK Harbinger Kit (M4 Assault Rifle) – This .50 Cal conversion kit for the M4 is an extremely deadly, quick-kill weapon. The slow fire rate, drop in bullet velocity, and a significant increase in recoil will require a careful hand.

(M4 Assault Rifle) – This .50 Cal conversion kit for the M4 is an extremely deadly, quick-kill weapon. The slow fire rate, drop in bullet velocity, and a significant increase in recoil will require a careful hand. JAK Volkh (KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle) – A meticulously crafted stock and receiver modification that updates the weapon to fire a two-round burst at minimal MOA dispersion, making every trigger pull count.

(KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle) – A meticulously crafted stock and receiver modification that updates the weapon to fire a two-round burst at minimal MOA dispersion, making every trigger pull count. JAK Thumper-656 (RGL-80 Launcher) – An improved long barrel for an infantry-carried grenade launcher. Fires projectiles at higher velocities and distances. Compatible with a wider variety of launcher projectiles.

(RGL-80 Launcher) – An improved long barrel for an infantry-carried grenade launcher. Fires projectiles at higher velocities and distances. Compatible with a wider variety of launcher projectiles. JAK Scimitar Kit (FJX Horus SMG) – Improved range and recoil are standard with this aftermarket kit which also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag for the FJX Horus.

(FJX Horus SMG) – Improved range and recoil are standard with this aftermarket kit which also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag for the FJX Horus. JAK Gunslinger (Basilisk Handgun) – A frame and cylinder conversion that allows the revolver to hold eight rounds of .357 ammunition with an exceptional increase to rate of fire and a near instantaneous trigger action.

(Basilisk Handgun) – A frame and cylinder conversion that allows the revolver to hold eight rounds of .357 ammunition with an exceptional increase to rate of fire and a near instantaneous trigger action. JAK Decimator (Lachmann Shroud SMG) – This modification allows the Lachmann Shroud to fire in full auto.

(Lachmann Shroud SMG) – This modification allows the Lachmann Shroud to fire in full auto. JAK Intimidator (Renetti Handgun) – Slow down your fire rate and take more deliberate shots with this modification that changes the Renetti to a single-shot weapon.

(Renetti Handgun) – Slow down your fire rate and take more deliberate shots with this modification that changes the Renetti to a single-shot weapon. JAK Requiem (Kastov 762 Assault Rifle) – A counter-balanced rifle system designed to completely eliminate vertical recoil.

Related: How to Get the JAK Revenger Kit in MW3 & Warzone

Which Aftermarket Parts get released first remains to be seen and typically isn’t made public until a couple of days prior, if at all. So make sure to check in on your Weekly Challenges every Wednesday to find out what you can unlock.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more