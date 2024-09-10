Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by The Escapist
All Aigis Theurgy Fusion Spells in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 05:34 am

Aigis has not only inherited the Wild Card from Persona 3 Reload‘s protagonist but also his unique Theurgy Fusion Spells during the Episode Aigis DLC. She brings some of the previous leader’s powerful duo-Persona skills, but also has some of her own to mess with.

All Aigis Theurgy (Fusion Spells) in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Listed

Just like in the base game, Aigis unlocks new Theurgy Fusion Spells as she creates new Personas through the Velvet Room. Obtaining the correct two Personas will unlock the Theurgy, and you don’t need to have them in your stock to use it. Her Personality also works the same, meaning that her Theurgy bar increases as she uses more Personas in battle, and she gains extra damage when hitting Weaknesses after completing a certain portion of the Persona Compendium.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you choose to inherit the base game’s Compendium, you still need to summon and register the Personas to Aigis’ own Compendium before unlocking the Theurgy. This can be complicated in the early game, as money is scarce and you need higher levels to summon some Personas. But once you have some money with you, you can start buying all of them.

There are 6 Theurgy spells available for Aigis. You automatically start with Cadenza, and will have to unlock all others by fusing new Personas as you progress through the Abyss of Time. As we complete the Episode Aigis Compendium, we’ll be sure to add any other spells we might’ve missed.

TheurgyPersonas RequiredEffect
CadenzaOrpheus and ApsarasRestores 50% HP and increases Accuracy/Evasion for all allies.
JusticePower and ArchangelDeals medium Pierce damage to all foes, ignoring resistances. High chance of crit.
King and IKing Frost and Black FrostHeavy Ice damage to all foes, ignoring resistances. Medium chance of Freeze.
DreamfestIncubus and SuccubusHeavy Dark damage to all foes, ignoring resistances. High chance of Charm.
Best FriendsForneus and DecarabiaNext physical/magic attack will deal more than double damage for 1 ally.
Shadow HoundCu Chulainn and ScathachMassive Pierce damage to 1 foe, ignoring resistances. High chance of fear.

Always remember to visit the Velvet Room and speak with Elizabeth to unlock the new moves. If Aigis gets the missing Persona for one of her Theurgy Fusion Spells from Shuffle Time, she won’t gain the spell until she visits the attendant. And since Aigis’ Theurgy gauge fills considerably fast, don’t hesitate on using it whenever you can to save as much SP as possible. You’ll fill it for free by Ambushing enemies, anyway.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.



Patrick Souza
