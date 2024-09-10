Aigis has not only inherited the Wild Card from Persona 3 Reload‘s protagonist but also his unique Theurgy Fusion Spells during the Episode Aigis DLC. She brings some of the previous leader’s powerful duo-Persona skills, but also has some of her own to mess with.

All Aigis Theurgy (Fusion Spells) in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Listed

Just like in the base game, Aigis unlocks new Theurgy Fusion Spells as she creates new Personas through the Velvet Room. Obtaining the correct two Personas will unlock the Theurgy, and you don’t need to have them in your stock to use it. Her Personality also works the same, meaning that her Theurgy bar increases as she uses more Personas in battle, and she gains extra damage when hitting Weaknesses after completing a certain portion of the Persona Compendium.

If you choose to inherit the base game’s Compendium, you still need to summon and register the Personas to Aigis’ own Compendium before unlocking the Theurgy. This can be complicated in the early game, as money is scarce and you need higher levels to summon some Personas. But once you have some money with you, you can start buying all of them.

There are 6 Theurgy spells available for Aigis. You automatically start with Cadenza, and will have to unlock all others by fusing new Personas as you progress through the Abyss of Time. As we complete the Episode Aigis Compendium, we’ll be sure to add any other spells we might’ve missed.

Theurgy Personas Required Effect Cadenza Orpheus and Apsaras Restores 50% HP and increases Accuracy/Evasion for all allies. Justice Power and Archangel Deals medium Pierce damage to all foes, ignoring resistances. High chance of crit. King and I King Frost and Black Frost Heavy Ice damage to all foes, ignoring resistances. Medium chance of Freeze. Dreamfest Incubus and Succubus Heavy Dark damage to all foes, ignoring resistances. High chance of Charm. Best Friends Forneus and Decarabia Next physical/magic attack will deal more than double damage for 1 ally. Shadow Hound Cu Chulainn and Scathach Massive Pierce damage to 1 foe, ignoring resistances. High chance of fear.

Always remember to visit the Velvet Room and speak with Elizabeth to unlock the new moves. If Aigis gets the missing Persona for one of her Theurgy Fusion Spells from Shuffle Time, she won’t gain the spell until she visits the attendant. And since Aigis’ Theurgy gauge fills considerably fast, don’t hesitate on using it whenever you can to save as much SP as possible. You’ll fill it for free by Ambushing enemies, anyway.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

