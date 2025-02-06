Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Alchemy Recipes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 & How to Get Them

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 12:42 am

Crafting and cooking is an important part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and you’ll need to learn how to brew things if you want to survive. Here’s how to get all alchemy recipes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Get All Alchemy Recipes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are a total of 27 alchemy recipes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. I’ve listed them all below, along with information on how to get them, and what they do.

RecipeEffectHow to Get
Aqua VitalisReduces health loss and slows bleeding.Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp, Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg.
BaneDepletes 110 health, causing certain death, and in higher qualities, accelerates health depletion.Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp.
Bowman’s BrewEnhances Archety and reduces Stamina loss while ariming if made with better quality.Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp, or Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle.
Chamomile DecoctionAccelerates healing during sleep, and in higher qualities, replenishes energy faster while sleeping.Obtained automatically from Bozhena. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp.
CockerelBoosts energy and, in higher qualities, slow fatigue.Can be purchased from the apothecary in Pschitoky or Kuttenberg.
DollmakerDisables running and reduces weapon skills, and in higher qualities, it also decreases Health.Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp.
MoonshineA drink guaranteed to lift your spirits.Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp.
Padfoot PotionEnhances Thievery and Craftsmanship.Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp.
Aesop PotionBoosts riding and dog-handling skills, and in higher qualities, reduces animal notice and prevents dogs from barking at you.Can be purchased from the apothecary in Pschitoky.
Artemisia PotionIncreases Strength, and in higher qualities, reduces the Stamina cost of attacking and defending.Can be purchased from Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, or from the apothecary in Pschitoky and Kuttenberg.
Buck’s BloodIncreases Stamina and enhances Stamina regeneration.Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp, Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Pschitoky and Kuttenberg.
Digestive PotionReduces Nourishment, cures food poisoning, and in higher qualities, cures and poisoning and increases Vitality.Can be purchased from Emmerich in Troskowitz, Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg.
EmbrocationBoosts Agility and reduces Stamina drain while sprinting.Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg.
Fever TonicRelieves and soothes fever.TBD
FoxImproves Speech, and in higher qualities, accelerates reading speed.Can be purchased from the apothecary in Pschitoky or Kuttenberg.
Hair O’ The DogReduce drunkenness, and in higher qualities, completely eliminate it while alleviating hangovers and symptoms of alcoholism.Can be purchased from Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg.
Lead Shot GunpowderCreates gunpowder to fire lead shot capable of penetrating even the toughest plate armor at close range.Can be purchased from the apothecary in Kuttenberg. Obtained as a reward from Kreyzl for completing the quest Opus Magnum.
Lethean WaterGrants the power to reset your chosen perks with just one sip, but the process is irreversible and comes with significant pain.Can be purchased from the apothecary in Kuttenberg,
Lion PerfumeSignificantly boosts Charisma for short periods.Can be purchased from Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg,
Lullaby PotionReduces Restedness to zero, and in higher qualities, slows Stamina regeneration.Can be purchased from Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle.
Marigold DecoctionAllows gradual health recovery, and in higher qualities, instantly cures hangovers.Can be purchased from Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Pschitoky and Kuttenberg.
Mintha PerfumeSlightly improves Charisma for extended durations.Can be purchased from Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg.
Painkiller BrewSuppress the effects of injuries while minimizing the reduction of maximum Stamina caused by poor health.Can be purchased from Aranka at the Nomads’ Camp, Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, or from the apothecary in Pschitoky and Kuttenberg.
Saviour SchnappsSaves your game, and in higher qualities, enhances Strength, Vitality, and Agility.Can be purchased from the apothecary in Pschitoky and Kuttenberg,
Scatter Shot GunpowderCrafts gunpowder for firing scrap metal or small projectiles.Can be purchased from the apothecary in Kuttenberg.
SoapWash clothes effectively when combined with water.Can be purchased from Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg.
Nighthawk PotionGrants enhanced vision in low light and slows energy loss.Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg.

And that’s how to get all alchemy recipes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and what they do. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best perks to get first, and all romance options.

Post Tag:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin