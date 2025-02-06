All Alchemy Recipes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 & How to Get Them

Crafting and cooking is an important part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and you’ll need to learn how to brew things if you want to survive. Here’s how to get all alchemy recipes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to Get All Alchemy Recipes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are a total of 27 alchemy recipes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. I’ve listed them all below, along with information on how to get them, and what they do.

Recipe Effect How to Get Aqua Vitalis Reduces health loss and slows bleeding. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp, Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg. Bane Depletes 110 health, causing certain death, and in higher qualities, accelerates health depletion. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp. Bowman’s Brew Enhances Archety and reduces Stamina loss while ariming if made with better quality. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp, or Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle. Chamomile Decoction Accelerates healing during sleep, and in higher qualities, replenishes energy faster while sleeping. Obtained automatically from Bozhena. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp. Cockerel Boosts energy and, in higher qualities, slow fatigue. Can be purchased from the apothecary in Pschitoky or Kuttenberg. Dollmaker Disables running and reduces weapon skills, and in higher qualities, it also decreases Health. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp. Moonshine A drink guaranteed to lift your spirits. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp. Padfoot Potion Enhances Thievery and Craftsmanship. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp. Aesop Potion Boosts riding and dog-handling skills, and in higher qualities, reduces animal notice and prevents dogs from barking at you. Can be purchased from the apothecary in Pschitoky. Artemisia Potion Increases Strength, and in higher qualities, reduces the Stamina cost of attacking and defending. Can be purchased from Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, or from the apothecary in Pschitoky and Kuttenberg. Buck’s Blood Increases Stamina and enhances Stamina regeneration. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp, Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Pschitoky and Kuttenberg. Digestive Potion Reduces Nourishment, cures food poisoning, and in higher qualities, cures and poisoning and increases Vitality. Can be purchased from Emmerich in Troskowitz, Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg. Embrocation Boosts Agility and reduces Stamina drain while sprinting. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg. Fever Tonic Relieves and soothes fever. TBD Fox Improves Speech, and in higher qualities, accelerates reading speed. Can be purchased from the apothecary in Pschitoky or Kuttenberg. Hair O’ The Dog Reduce drunkenness, and in higher qualities, completely eliminate it while alleviating hangovers and symptoms of alcoholism. Can be purchased from Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg. Lead Shot Gunpowder Creates gunpowder to fire lead shot capable of penetrating even the toughest plate armor at close range. Can be purchased from the apothecary in Kuttenberg. Obtained as a reward from Kreyzl for completing the quest Opus Magnum. Lethean Water Grants the power to reset your chosen perks with just one sip, but the process is irreversible and comes with significant pain. Can be purchased from the apothecary in Kuttenberg, Lion Perfume Significantly boosts Charisma for short periods. Can be purchased from Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg, Lullaby Potion Reduces Restedness to zero, and in higher qualities, slows Stamina regeneration. Can be purchased from Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle. Marigold Decoction Allows gradual health recovery, and in higher qualities, instantly cures hangovers. Can be purchased from Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Pschitoky and Kuttenberg. Mintha Perfume Slightly improves Charisma for extended durations. Can be purchased from Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg. Painkiller Brew Suppress the effects of injuries while minimizing the reduction of maximum Stamina caused by poor health. Can be purchased from Aranka at the Nomads’ Camp, Herbalist Barnaby north of Trosky Castle, or from the apothecary in Pschitoky and Kuttenberg. Saviour Schnapps Saves your game, and in higher qualities, enhances Strength, Vitality, and Agility. Can be purchased from the apothecary in Pschitoky and Kuttenberg, Scatter Shot Gunpowder Crafts gunpowder for firing scrap metal or small projectiles. Can be purchased from the apothecary in Kuttenberg. Soap Wash clothes effectively when combined with water. Can be purchased from Emmerich in Troskowitz, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg. Nighthawk Potion Grants enhanced vision in low light and slows energy loss. Can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp, or from the apothecary in Kuttenberg.

And that’s how to get all alchemy recipes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and what they do. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best perks to get first, and all romance options.

