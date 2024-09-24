All Altar of Lilith Locations and Maps in Diablo 4

The Altars of Lilith are a permanent boost to the stats of all your characters in the game and everyone should take the time to hunt them down in Diablo 4. To help you earn those boons yourself, this guide will provide maps to all the Altars around Sanctuary.

Altar of Lilith Boosts Explained in Diablo 4

There are 160 Altars of Lilith scattered around Sanctuary. Every single one of them provides a small boost to one of six statistics. Once you claim one of them, the spot gets marked on your map so that you don’t end up chasing any of the same locations. All of the possible bonuses can be found below.

Dexterity – 68 Points

Strength – 68 Points

Intelligence – 68 Points

Willpower – 68 Points

Maximum Obols – 100 Slots

Paragon Points – 4 Points

After getting all 160 Altars on the map, the listed bonuses are permanent for any characters in the past or that you have yet to create. Along with the regional renown, these are some powerful passives that can instantly get fresh characters ahead of the curve. But first, you need to make sure you’ve stopped every single shrine.

Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith Locations

Out of all five regions, the Fractured Peaks have the least amount of Altars to locate on the map. With just 28 of them to find, this snowy section of Sanctuary is the easiest to grind through. It makes sense considering this is where everyone starts their journey in the game. It’s a small section that will give you a quick introduction to searching for Lilith’s Altars.

Once you get all 28 Altars in the Fractured Peaks, I recommend going the standard route, even if you already beat the game. That means going west to the Scosglen region.

Scosglen Altar of Lilith Locations

Scosglen is tied for the region with the most Altars of Lilith, which is a stark difference after just leaving the Fractured Peaks. I recommend starting at the southeastern tip of the region that borders the Peaks so you have a good starting point. Then you can keep heading west as you pick up all the shrines. Eventually, you will end up at Hope’s Light and the entrance to the Flooded Depths.

After you get all 34 Altars in the region, you will have been as north as you can go in Sanctuary. The next step is to enter the Dry Steppes to the south.

Dry Steppes Altar of Lilith Locations

At 33 Altars of Lilith in the Dry Steppes region, we’re just below the total count from the previous region. Once you found everything in Scosglen, I recommend starting in the northern tip of the Steppes, just above Ked Bardu. Then you can work your way from right to left in a spiral. Compared to other regions, the Steppes are dense in the center with shrines and locations.

With the Dry Steppes out of the way, there are only two locations left to search through. Kehjistan should be your next stop, which is directly to the south.

Kehjistan Altar of Lilith Map Locations

In terms of sheer size, Kehjistan is one of the largest regions in Diablo 4. However, it only has 31 Altars of Lilith to collect as you explore. That means there is a ton of empty space you can ignore, most of which is in the eastern section of the region. I recommend starting from the Dry Steppes border in the north and making your way along the western coast before you loop to the wide-open deserts.

After all the altars are discovered, it’s time to reach the final section of the game. Head east, past the sands, where you will find another collection-dense area of Sanctuary.

Hawezar Altar of Lilith Locations

Tied with Scosglen for the most Altars in one region, Hawezar has a total of 34 for you to interact with. This area is dense and most of the Altars are in the southern half of the zone. Start from Zarbinzet and then sweep the coasts before heading back to the center. You should be able to get most of the Altars of Lilith before you go north and get the remaining sites.

With Hawezar out of the way, you will have every bonus possible from these demonic shrines. Use that renown to finish out your character bonuses and you’ll have some nice permanent boosts to work with across every season.

And that’s all there is to finding the Altars of Lilith in Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

