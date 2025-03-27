All Anime Releasing on Crunchyroll & Netflix in Spring 2025

Spring 2025’s anime schedule is shaping up nicely across Crunchyroll and Netflix, the two go-to platforms for most fans. Notable releases include The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 dropping on Netflix, while its second season is headed to Crunchyroll. There’s also the return of My Hero Academia to our screens in spinoff Vigilantes, and One Piece resuming its ‘Egghead Island’ arc after a polished re-airing of the ‘Fishman Island’ arc in its stead.

Below, you’ll find the full line-up of shows releasing on both or either streaming service from the end of March up to May 2025, with key highlights in bold and selected recommendations at the end.

All New Anime Coming to Crunchyroll & Netflix, Spring 2025

Mar. 28

The Apothecary Diaries, Season 2 (Crunchyroll); Season 1 (Netflix)

Mar. 30

The Unaware Atelier Meister (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 1

Once Upon A Witch’s Death (Crunchyroll)

(Crunchyroll) Catch Me At The Ballpark! (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 2

The Beginning After The End (Crunchyroll)

(Crunchyroll) Please Put Them On, Takamine-san (Crunchyroll)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside By My Fiancé And Sold To Another Kingdom (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 3

Apr. 4

Fire Force , Season 3 (Crunchyroll)

, Season 3 (Crunchyroll) Bye Bye, Earth, Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 5

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- (Crunchyroll)

(Crunchyroll) I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level , Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

, Season 2 (Crunchyroll) To Be Hero X (Crunchyroll)

(Crunchyroll) Anne Shirley (Crunchyroll)

Classic Stars (Crunchyroll)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers (Crunchyroll)

SHOSHIMIN: How To Become Ordinary, Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 6

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc , Part 2 (Crunchyroll)

, Part 2 (Crunchyroll) WITCH WATCH (Crunchyroll); (Netflix release date TBA)

(Crunchyroll); (Netflix release date TBA) The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl (Crunchyroll)

I’m The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire!; subbed Episodes 1 & 2 are available now for Premium Crunchyroll subscribers (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 7

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Crunchyroll)

(Crunchyroll) COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT (Crunchyroll)

Summer Pockets (Crunchyroll)

ZatsuTabi-That’s Journey- (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 8

The Shiunji Family Children (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 10

Moonrise (Netflix)

(Netflix) A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof (Crunchyroll)

Tegonia (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 12

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc , Part 2 (Netflix)

, Part 2 (Netflix) Food For The Soul (Crunchyroll)

mono (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 25

Pokemon Horizons: The Search For Laqua, Part 2 (Netflix)

YAIBA: Samurai Legends (Netflix)

Blood Of Zeus, Season 3 (Netflix)

Continuing Anime On Crunchyroll & Netflix, Spring 2025

Mar. 29

I Left My A-Rank Party To Help My Former Students Reach The Dungeon Depths! (Crunchyroll)

Apr. 10

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of The New World, Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

Top Spring 2025 Anime Recommendations

I’ve spotlighted The Apothecary Diaries, Once Upon A Witch’s Death, The Beginning After The End, To Be Hero X and WITCH WATCH in my roundup of Spring 2025 anime dubs coming to Crunchyroll, but there are some great additional picks that should be on your watch list from the list above too.

Devil May Cry is the latest animated video game adaptation from Netflix, and if its Limp Bizkit-soundtracked trailer and the inclusion of a newly composed Evanescence track is anything to go by, its makers know exactly what kind of tone they need to hit for their target audience. From stunners like Castlevania, Arcane and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to duds like Tekken: Bloodline and Dragon’s Dogma, Netflix is a very mixed bag for anime or anime-style game IPs. Luckily, creator Adi Shankar has the aforementioned Castlevania, as well as the wacky Guardians of Justice and Captain Laserhawk, under his belt, while animators Studio Mir are the folks behind the Avatar: The Last Airbender, Korra and a raft of other incredible east-west fusion cartoons. Even if you’re not familiar with the Devil May Cry world, fans of anime like Trigun should get a kick out of the mercenary escapades of peak ’00s edgelord Dante.

The moon is fighting for independence in Moonrise, a name and concept the creators of 2021’s Moonfall are no doubt kicking themselves for not capitalizing on for a sequel nobody but me is asking for. Blockbuster talent has gone into the making of this ONA, including animation from WIT Studio (Attack On Titan, Vinland Saga), original character designs from manga icon Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist) and direction from Masashi Koizuka (Attack On Titan Seasons 2 & 3). Scant information is available about the story despite it originally being slated for release in 2024. Hopefully the tight lips mean we’re in for something special.

Lastly, those outside Japan or under a certain age may not have heard of YAIBA before, but it has remained relatively popular since the manga’s initial publication in the late 1980s. Created by the legendary Gosho Aoyama, better known for Case Closed, this samurai comedy series follows Yaiba Kurogane as he battles against an arch-nemesis who is armed with a magical katana and a demon army. Helmed again by WIT, Yaiba: Samurai Legends is only the second anime adaptation after a year-long TV run in the early ’90s, and this time, Aoyama is taking a hands-on role in production. Definitely check this one out if you like the style and feel of Detective Conan mixed with the goofy martial arts of early Dragon Ball and a plethora of Japanese historical cameos to boot.

