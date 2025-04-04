All Arata Guide in GHOUL://RE [Stage 3 Arata]

The day has finally come: Dive into the GHOUL://RE Roblox game and complete all three Arata stages.

Updated on April 4, 2025: Added Stage 3 Arata.

After many speculations, the moment has arrived: we finally know how to complete all three Arata stages in the Roblox game GHOUL://RE. Just follow our step-by-step guide on how to get all Arata stages in GHOUL://RE, and start playing like a boss in one of the most desired armors in the anime universe.

How to Complete All Arata Stages in GHOUL://RE

After countless trial-and-error attempts, we have finally managed to resolve all three Arata stages in GHOUL://RE. And while they are not particularly difficult in terms of gaming skill, and there’s not much walking and exploring either, they are not exactly easy, and you will have to do a lot of Reputation grinding. And we mean A LOT!

Arata Stage 1 in GHOUL://RE

First of all, you must collect 25.000 Reputation points and achieve the maximum rank of Special Investigator in C.C.G. organization. Then, visit the Commission of Counter Goul (C.C.G. center) and talk to the NPC with headphones, Damiro D. Mado. He is located on the second floor, and he will give you the Arata Stage 1 quest, which is to collect 10 one-eyed fragments and 10 Kokuja fragments.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The fastest way to get them is by killing bosses, namely Eto and Tatara, pictured below, and crafting them at the table later. If you want to check your Reputation, go to the NPC in a black suit and tie, Saiyo Natsuki, and she will give you the number. Once you have all 20 fragments, turn them into five one-eyed Kokuja fragments at the working station/table. If you are having trouble with bosses, check out our GHOUL://RE Boss and raid guide, and start kicking ass immediately.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Return to Damiro, and he will tell you to talk to “him”. Now, this turned out to be a big problem in the GHOUL://RE community since nobody knew who “he” was. It turns out that “he” was hiding in plain sight, and “he” is no other than Black Reaper of Doom And Despair.

Just in case, here is our guide on all NPC locations in GHOUL:///RE. That way, you don’t have to put too much effort in finding them.

Arata Stage 2 in GHOUL://RE

For Arata stages 2 and 3, you will have to play in permadeath mode in order to get the legendary armor. Our advice is to keep a loyal and strong company since single-player missions often yield frustrating results.

Now, once you have collected 100.000 Reputation points, go to the elevator in the C.C.G. building and go to the Laboratory. Talk to the guy with the scalpel, dressed in a black suit, standing next to the door, by the name of Black Reaper of Doom And Despair.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you give him five one-eyed Kokuja fragments, with a 100.000 Reputation, you will complete Stage two of acquiring Arata-Proto armor. Now, there have been a lot of rumors and speculations on the internet regarding the necessary reputation points amount, with some players claiming you only need 75.000 Reputation to get the Stage 2 Arata.

Others say you need between 90K and 100K Reputation; however, in our personal experience, the amount you need to be 100% sure of success is 100.000 Reputation points.

As mentioned initially, remember to play the second and third Arata Stages in GHOUL://RE on PD servers only. Otherwise, you will get a repeated response from the Black Reaper and you will not complete Arata Stage 2, nor get access to Arata Stage 3.

Arata Stage 3 in GHOUL://RE

The final Arata Stage also involves “The Scalpel Guy”, some fragments, and a hefty chunk of cash. Like the second Arata stage, you have to be in PD mode to continue your quest for the epic armor.

Now, when you gather a single one-eyed Kakuja fragment and save up 500.000 Yen, you can visit Black Reaper of Doom And Despair again in the C.C.G. building, and when you pay him the money, he will teleport you to Kishou Arima boss.

To defeat the boss, you must possess at least average gaming skills. Be prepared for a lot of jumping, dodging, blocking, and inflicting high amounts of damage from the above. Still, Kishou Arima is far from unbeatable and with a little practice even mediocre players can defeat him.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Granted, some of you will die during this encounter, many times perhaps, and we advise you to face the final Arata boss with plenty of resources. Repeating the boss fight will require another payment, so be prepared in advance for a scenario where you die and provide an additional one-eyed Kakuja fragment and an extra 500.000 Yen per attempt.

And there you have it! When you finally defeat Kishou Arima boss, you will unlock Stage 3 Arata-Proto armor. But be careful; while Arata armor offers some truly cool buffs and protection, it is quite detrimental to your body, as listed below.

Arata Armor Tips & Tricks

Arata-Proto Armor Buffs

Arata is truly a mighty armor, but bear in mind it drains your hunger while you wear it, and at an astonishing rate. Also, you can’t eat while you are wearing Arata, in all stages, so replenishing your hunger levels will require taking Arata off.

But all that is nothing compared to the benefits the armor brings to the table. Number one, you can’t be ragdolled at all while in Arata, which is a massive buff in all game stages and scenarios!

Screenshot by The Escapist

Arata also gives you an equipment buff. While in a suit of Arata armor, your character will become increasingly “tanky”, capable of sustaining and dealing incredible amounts of damage. If the armor depletes your hunger bar during a fight, it will immediately start devouring your health bar. So be careful during boss fights, especially, since you can always take it off when it becomes too dangerous and patch yourself up.

Reputation Grinding

The fastest way to get the massive amount of required Reputation is to fight bosses in PD mode. Yes, we know how dangerous it is, but each boss killed in PD will give you 1.500 Reputation, which is a lot better than the 500 you get outside PD. Sadly, killing Ghouls will get you only 100 Reputation points per kill, and they are not the best grinding option during Arata quests.

Congrats, now you are familiar with all Arata Stages in GHOUL://RE. But, before you start slashing Ghouls, grab our latest GHOUL://RE codes and make an impact right from the start.

