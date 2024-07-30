All Arcadion Savage Raid Drops in FFXIV Listed

The Arcadion opens its doors once again with the Savage Raid difficulty arriving in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV), which has a whole new drop list that includes some of the best gear available in the game. Here’s what you can get from each and every encounter.

Recommended Videos

The Full FFXIV Arcadion (Savage) Raid Drops List

Each Savage fight in FFXIV has a fixed drop list which may have more items depending on how many players are eligible for rewards (in other words, how many haven’t cleared the fight yet this week). The conditions are the following:

If all players are eligible, the chest contains four items (five in the fourth fight);

If only 5 to 7 players are eligible, the chest contains two items;

If 4 or fewer players are eligible, no chest will appear.

Some fights have fixed drops which always appear, assuming you got the full rewards. Once you roll for an item during this week, you cannot roll for it again until the next weekly reset, even if you clear it again with enough eligible players.

All Arcadion (Savage) Light-heavyweight Drops (Tier 1)

Fight Drops AAC Light-heavyweight M1 x1 Dark Horse Champion’s Bracelet Coffer (IL 730)

x1 Dark Horse Champion’s Earring Coffer (IL 730)

x1 Dark Horse Champion’s Necklace Coffer (IL 730)

x1 Dark Horse Champion’s Ring Coffer (IL 730) AAC Light-heavyweight M2 x1 Dark Horse Champion’s Foot Gear Coffer (IL 730)

x1 Dark Horse Champion’s Hand Gear Coffer (IL 730)

x1 Dark Horse Champion’s Head Gear Coffer (IL 730)

x1 Universal Tomestone (Fixed drop)

x1 Surgelight Glaze (Fixed drop) AAC Light-heavyweight M3 x1 Dark Horse Champion’s Chest Gear Coffer (IL 730)

x1 Dark Horse Champion’s Leg Gear Coffer (IL 730)

x1 Surgelight Solvent

x1 Surgelight Twine AAC Light-heavyweight M4 x1 Dark Horse Champion’s Weapon Coffer (IL 735)

1x Random Dark Horse Champion’s Weapon (Any of them)

x1 A Risky Bet Orchestrion Roll

x1 Black Kitten minion

x1 Monowheel S1 Identification Key

All loot obtained in the first two fights is random, with the exception of the fixed drops in M2. M4 gives you a Weapon Coffer and an already dropped weapon for any of the combat Jobs.

Related: FFXIV Patch 7.05 Fixes the Most Annoying Thing About Solution Nine; Full Patch Notes Here

Screenshot by The Escapist

Each fight also gives you a book item similar to those obtained in the Normal difficulty. This book can be exchanged with Hhihiw in Solution Nine (X:9, Y:13) for the equipment normally dropped in the fight, serving as a way to gear up even if you’re unlucky with rolls. The book is automatically placed on your inventory upon completing the fight, and it’s also limited to one per week. The M4 book can be exchanged for other books from previous fights.

Books Exchangable Items Books Needed AAC Illustrated: LHW Edition I Dark Horse Champion’s Bracelets

Dark Horse Champion’s Earrings

Dark Horse Champion’s Necklaces

Dark Horse Champion’s Rings x3 AAC Illustrated: LHW Edition II Dark Horse Champion’s Foot

Dark Horse Champion’s Hand

Dark Horse Champion’s Head x4 AAC Illustrated: LHW Edition III Dark Horse Champion’s Chest

Dark Horse Champion’s Leg x6 AAC Illustrated: LHW Edition IV Dark Horse Champion’s Weapons

x1 AAC Illustrated: LHW Edition I

x1 AAC Illustrated: LHW Edition II

x1 AAC Illustrated: LHW Edition III x8 (Weapons)

x1 (Books)

Don’t worry if you’re struggling with any Arcadion Savage Raid, as they’re meant to be hard and rewarding with their powerful drops. The weapons are the strongest ones we’ll be able to use for a good while, so the effort is worth the price.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy