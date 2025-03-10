Assassin’s Creed Shadows is just a few days away from release, which likely has you wondering precisely when you can get your hands on it. We’ve got the answer, with all Assassin’s Creed Shadows preload times for PC, PS5, and Xbox.

Recommended Videos

Here’s When You Can Pre-Load Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The actual pre-load times for Assassin’s Creed Shadows vary depending on which platform you’re on. The official Assassin’s Creed account tweeted out the pre-load times, along with the actual release times, though the company has since deleted that tweet. Luckily, there are still plenty of copies of that tweet floating about, which reveals the pre-load times are as follows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Xbox Series X|S Pre-Load Times

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available to pre-load on Xbox from March 4th at 2 PM UTC. In other words, it’s already available to pre-load now. So, if you want to save yourself some time, particularly if your internet connection is painfully slow, get downloading now.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows PlayStation 5 Pre-Load Times

On the other hand, if you’re on the PlayStation 5, you’ll have to wait a little longer to pre-load Assassin’s Creed Shadows. You can pre-load the game from March 18 at 12 AM local time. In other words, the moment the day ticks over to March 18, you can start pre-loading Assassin’s Creed on the PlayStation 5.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC Pre-Load Times

Finally, if you’re on the PC, you can pre-load Assassin’s Creed Shadows from March 17 at 4 PM UTC. If you’re in UTC, you’ll be able to pre-load it from the equivalent time. The equivalent times, when you can pre-load Assassin’s Creed Shadows on PC, are as follows:

Pacific Time – Mon, 17 Mar 2025 09:00 AM PDT

Eastern Time – Mon, 17 Mar 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Greenwich Mean Time – Mon, 17 Mar 2025 at 4:00 PM GMT

Central European Time = Mon, 17 Mar 2025 at 5:00 PM CET

Japan Standard Time – Tue, 18 Mar 2025 at 1:00 AM JST

Australian Eastern Time – Tue, 18 Mar 2025 at 3:00 AM AEDT

So if you’re in Australia, for example, your pre-load time will start on March 18. If you’re wondering when you’ll be able to pre-load the game on Mac, Ubisoft has not confirmed a pre-load time for that platform.

Related: How To Get the Free Slash of Sprecher Naginata Weapon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Sprecher Brewery Bonus Weapon)

How Much Hard Disk Space Do You Need to Pre-Load Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

The actual install size will vary by platform, but the Apple Mac store lists Assassin’s Creed Shadows as needing 114.5 GB of hard disk space. That’s a pretty hefty chunk, especially if you haven’t upgraded your console’s storage space at all.

Related: Who Do You Play as in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

So what do you do? There are basically three choices: delete some existing games, upgrade your console or PC storage, or, on console, transfer some games to a USB drive. The latter can save you a lot of space if you have several PS4 or Xbox One games on your console. Buy or find a USB hard drive (you may already have one lying around) and transfer the PS4 and Xbox One games to it. They’ll still be playable, and may load slightly slower, but you stand to free up a lot of SSD space.

And those are all Assassin’s Creed Shadows preload times for PC, PS5 and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy