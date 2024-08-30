Image Credit: Bethesda
All Atlantean Adventure Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Under the Sea.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 09:38 am

It’s time to go under the sea, now that the Atlantean Adventures event is live in Monopoly GO, alongside plenty of exciting rewards from clearing milestones. Get in your submersible and race to the bottom of this rewards list with us.

All Monopoly GO Atlantean Adventure Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that 18,255 dice, 251 pickaxes, and plenty of other rewards await us on our underwater adventure during the Atlantean Adventures event in Monopoly GO. See what other exciting rewards await you below:

Atlantean Adventure MilestoneAtlantean Adventure PointsAtlantean Adventure Rewards
15 Points3 Pickaxes
210 Points25 Dice
315 PointsCash
440 Points45 Dice
520 Points4 Pickaxes
625 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
735 Points35 Dice
840 Points5 Pickaxes
9160 Points150 Dice
1040 PointsCash
1145 Points10 Pickaxes
1250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13350 Points350 Dice
1440 Points10 Pickaxes
1560 Points5-Minute High Roller
1670 PointsCash
17500 Points500 Dice
1880 Points12 Pickaxes
1990 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
21125 Points15 Pickaxes
221,000 Points900 Dice
23120 Points17 Pickaxes
24130 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25150 PointsCash
26600 Points500 Dice
27150 Points18 Pickaxes
28200 PointsCash
29250 Points200 Dice
30220 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
31275 Points20 Pickaxes
321,500 Points1,250 Dice
33350 Points22 Pickaxes
34450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
35850 Points700 Dice
36550 Points25 Pickaxes
371,850 Points1,500 Dice
38500 Points25 Pickaxes
39800 PointsBlue Sticker Packs
40700 PointsCash
412,300 Points1,800 Dice
42700 Points30 Pickaxes
43900 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
441,000 PointsCash
451,700 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
461,400 Points35 Pickaxes
473,800 Points2,800 Dice
481,000 Points10-Minute High roller
491,500 PointsCash
508,400 Points7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

How Long Does The Atlantean Adventure Event Last?

If you’re hoping to participate in the Atlantean Adventures event in Monopoly GO, you’ll have from August 30 until September 1 to get your hands on all of these exciting rewards. Be quick because two days isn’t very long if you want to claim all 50 tiers.

How To Play and Win the Event

Ready to start clearing milestones and claiming rewards? Keep your eyes on the board for a variety of different pickups, all featuring an adorable little submarine design on them. As you navigate throughout the board, you’ll need to pick these up if you’re hoping to get points and clear the milestones set above, so be sure that you’re using a multiplier if you want to get through all of them.

I would recommend pushing hard through this event, especially if you’re looking to participate in the Mermaid Treasures event that is also happening. You can earn plenty of pickaxes by participating in this event, and that will greatly benefit any budding explorer during this dig event.

I would also recommend checking out our free dice links page daily during the Atlantean Adventure event in Monopoly GO, as we’re always updating it with new links for tons of free dice. This can be a lifesaver during events like this, so be sure that you’re always giving that page a check before logging in for the day.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

