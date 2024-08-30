All Atlantean Adventure Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to go under the sea, now that the Atlantean Adventures event is live in Monopoly GO, alongside plenty of exciting rewards from clearing milestones. Get in your submersible and race to the bottom of this rewards list with us.

All Monopoly GO Atlantean Adventure Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that 18,255 dice, 251 pickaxes, and plenty of other rewards await us on our underwater adventure during the Atlantean Adventures event in Monopoly GO. See what other exciting rewards await you below:

Atlantean Adventure Milestone Atlantean Adventure Points Atlantean Adventure Rewards 1 5 Points 3 Pickaxes 2 10 Points 25 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 45 Dice 5 20 Points 4 Pickaxes 6 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 35 Points 35 Dice 8 40 Points 5 Pickaxes 9 160 Points 150 Dice 10 40 Points Cash 11 45 Points 10 Pickaxes 12 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 350 Points 350 Dice 14 40 Points 10 Pickaxes 15 60 Points 5-Minute High Roller 16 70 Points Cash 17 500 Points 500 Dice 18 80 Points 12 Pickaxes 19 90 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 125 Points 15 Pickaxes 22 1,000 Points 900 Dice 23 120 Points 17 Pickaxes 24 130 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Points Cash 26 600 Points 500 Dice 27 150 Points 18 Pickaxes 28 200 Points Cash 29 250 Points 200 Dice 30 220 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 31 275 Points 20 Pickaxes 32 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 33 350 Points 22 Pickaxes 34 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 Points 700 Dice 36 550 Points 25 Pickaxes 37 1,850 Points 1,500 Dice 38 500 Points 25 Pickaxes 39 800 Points Blue Sticker Packs 40 700 Points Cash 41 2,300 Points 1,800 Dice 42 700 Points 30 Pickaxes 43 900 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Points Cash 45 1,700 Points Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,400 Points 35 Pickaxes 47 3,800 Points 2,800 Dice 48 1,000 Points 10-Minute High roller 49 1,500 Points Cash 50 8,400 Points 7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

How Long Does The Atlantean Adventure Event Last?

If you’re hoping to participate in the Atlantean Adventures event in Monopoly GO, you’ll have from August 30 until September 1 to get your hands on all of these exciting rewards. Be quick because two days isn’t very long if you want to claim all 50 tiers.

How To Play and Win the Event

Ready to start clearing milestones and claiming rewards? Keep your eyes on the board for a variety of different pickups, all featuring an adorable little submarine design on them. As you navigate throughout the board, you’ll need to pick these up if you’re hoping to get points and clear the milestones set above, so be sure that you’re using a multiplier if you want to get through all of them.

I would recommend pushing hard through this event, especially if you’re looking to participate in the Mermaid Treasures event that is also happening. You can earn plenty of pickaxes by participating in this event, and that will greatly benefit any budding explorer during this dig event.

I would also recommend checking out our free dice links page daily during the Atlantean Adventure event in Monopoly GO, as we’re always updating it with new links for tons of free dice. This can be a lifesaver during events like this, so be sure that you’re always giving that page a check before logging in for the day.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

