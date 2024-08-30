All Atlantean Adventure Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to go under the sea, now that the Atlantean Adventures event is live in Monopoly GO, alongside plenty of exciting rewards from clearing milestones. Get in your submersible and race to the bottom of this rewards list with us.
All Monopoly GO Atlantean Adventure Rewards, Listed
Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that 18,255 dice, 251 pickaxes, and plenty of other rewards await us on our underwater adventure during the Atlantean Adventures event in Monopoly GO. See what other exciting rewards await you below:
|Atlantean Adventure Milestone
|Atlantean Adventure Points
|Atlantean Adventure Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|2
|10 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|40 Points
|45 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|6
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35 Points
|35 Dice
|8
|40 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|9
|160 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|40 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|45 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|12
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|350 Points
|350 Dice
|14
|40 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|15
|60 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|16
|70 Points
|Cash
|17
|500 Points
|500 Dice
|18
|80 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|19
|90 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|125 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|22
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|23
|120 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|24
|130 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150 Points
|Cash
|26
|600 Points
|500 Dice
|27
|150 Points
|18 Pickaxes
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|250 Points
|200 Dice
|30
|220 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|
|31
|275 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|32
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350 Points
|22 Pickaxes
|34
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850 Points
|700 Dice
|36
|550 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|37
|1,850 Points
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|39
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Packs
|40
|700 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|2,300 Points
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|43
|900 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,700 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400 Points
|35 Pickaxes
|47
|3,800 Points
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute High roller
|49
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|50
|8,400 Points
|7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack
Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO
How Long Does The Atlantean Adventure Event Last?
If you’re hoping to participate in the Atlantean Adventures event in Monopoly GO, you’ll have from August 30 until September 1 to get your hands on all of these exciting rewards. Be quick because two days isn’t very long if you want to claim all 50 tiers.
How To Play and Win the Event
Ready to start clearing milestones and claiming rewards? Keep your eyes on the board for a variety of different pickups, all featuring an adorable little submarine design on them. As you navigate throughout the board, you’ll need to pick these up if you’re hoping to get points and clear the milestones set above, so be sure that you’re using a multiplier if you want to get through all of them.
I would recommend pushing hard through this event, especially if you’re looking to participate in the Mermaid Treasures event that is also happening. You can earn plenty of pickaxes by participating in this event, and that will greatly benefit any budding explorer during this dig event.
I would also recommend checking out our free dice links page daily during the Atlantean Adventure event in Monopoly GO, as we’re always updating it with new links for tons of free dice. This can be a lifesaver during events like this, so be sure that you’re always giving that page a check before logging in for the day.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.
Published: Aug 30, 2024 09:38 am