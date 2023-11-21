Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is nearly here, arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Amazon Luna, and PC. But what do you get if you pre-order it? Here are all Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order bonuses.

Here Are All the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Pre-Order Bonuses

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, set in the same world as James Cameron’s movies, is releasing soon. If you’ve not already pre-ordered it, there’s still a chance to get your hands on the pre-order bonuses. Though if it turns out to be terrible, and you’ve paid in full price up front, it might be hard to get your cash back. Let’s hope that’s not the case.

There’s one pre-order bonus, the Child of Two Worlds, which gives you a weapon skin and a cosmetic costume, as seen below. It’s not the best pre-order bonus we’ve seen but it’s better than nothing. Why is it called the Child of Two Worlds pack? Because your character is a Na’vi, but was raised as a soldier by humans who are trying to take Pandora.



Also, while it’s not technically a pre-order bonus, PlayStation 5 purchasers get another cosmetic set called the “Aranahe Warrior Pack.”

Here Are all the Different Editions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are several different editions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, including a collector’s edition with a Na’vi statue. Here’s what’s on offer. The pre-order bonus pack is only for pre-orders.

Standard Edition ($69.99 – physical and digital)

The game

Pre-order bonus pack

Limited Edition ($69.99 – physical Amazon exclusive)

The game

Pre-order bonus pack

Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack and Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack

Gold Edition ($109.99 digital, $119.99 physical at GameStop)

The game

Pre-order bonus pack

Season Pass

Steelbook (physical edition only)

Ultimate Edition ($129.99 – digital only)

The game

Pre-order bonus pack

Season Pass

Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack and Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack

Digital artbook

Collector’s Edition ($229.99 – physical only, GameStop Pro exclusive)

The game

Pre-order bonus pack

Season Pass

Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack and Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack

Digital artbook

35 cm statue of the hero.

128-page art book featuring artwork created by Ubisoft Massive.

The Resistance field notebook.

Premium Steelbook.

AMP suit blueprint in A2 format.

Set of three lithographs.

Numbered certificate of authenticity.

What Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s Release Date?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases this December 7th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Amazon Luna. It doesn’t matter which edition you buy, there’s no early access.

Those, then, are all the pre-order bonuses for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, along with the various editions.