All Avowed Achievements & How To Get Them

Despite only being in Early Access, the hype around is Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed palpable. People are already taking in everything the Living Lands have to offer, but there’s more than one way to achieve victory. Here are all of the Avowed achievements and how to get them.

All Base Achievements in Avowed & How To Get Them

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

As players make their way through Avowed, they’re sure to unlock a few achievements. That will open the floodgates for completionists, who want nothing more than to fill their trophy list. So, here are all 33 of the base achievements in Avowed and what it takes to complete them:

Achiement Name Description A Little Power Goes a Long Way Unlock all of Giatta’s abilities. A Test of Your Reflexes Complete Avowed on the difficulty Path of the Damned. A Well Overflowing Max out an attribute. Alpha Strike Protocol Kill 15 enemies using stealth attacks. Avowed Complete Avowed on any difficulty. Big Iron On Your Hip Equip a fully upgraded weapon. Bounty Hunter Complete all Bounties from all regions. Bullseye Unlock all of Marius’ abilities. Can’t We All Get Along? Resolve a potential conflict peacefully 5 times. Cooking By The Book Cook every recipe at your Party Camp. Dungeon Siege Enter every dungeon across all regions. Explorer Complete Sanza’s map of the Living Lands. Gotta Cache ‘Em All Find and open all Pargrunen Caches across the Living Lands. Grounded Slay 10 Spiders and 10 Beetles. Historian Collect all volumes of the History of the Living Lands in the Eothasian Temple. Jingle, Jangle, Jingle Equip a fully upgraded set of armor. Kith Lord Discover all Party Camps across the Living Lands. Luckier Than They Know Unlock all of Kai’s abilities. Now Riposte! Parry an enemy’s attack 25 times. Pantheon Purist Collect and place all of the God Shrine Totems & Fragments. Pants on Fire Lies 15 times. Pathfinder Find all items from Treasure Maps. Peak Performance Reach max level. Pentiment Complete every side quest. Pillars of Eternity Cleanse all the Strangled Adra across all regions. Play Dead Wear Necropants and a Revenant Bell Collar at the same time. Skeyt Digger Demand payment for your services 5 times. Slay! Unlock all of Yatzli’s abilities. The Outer Worlds Unlock all Fast Travel beacons. Tired Of Being Nice Resort to violence in a conversation 10 times. Training Arc Complete all training sessions with companions. We Remember Complete all Ancient Memories.

All Secret Achievements in Avowed & How To Get Them

Of course, Avowed can’t make things too easy, including 18 secret achievements for players to uncover. For those who would rather avoid all the pomp and circumstance, here are all the hidden trophies in Avowed and what it takes to get them:

Achievement Name Description A Cistern Warning Confront your assassin in the Cistern. A Proper Introduction Uncover the secret of Naku Tedek. Allochory Release Sapadal from their prison. Dream Fungi Rotation Try Aiko’s drugs with your companions. Everyone Disliked That Have every companion leave your party as a result of siding with the Steel Garrote. Fior Extinguisher Save Fior mes Iverno from being razed by the Steel Garrote. Get in the Statue, Envoy Contemplate death. Hawkeye Find the hidden room in Fort Northreach. It’ll Cost Ya Confront Kostya in the Lava Tubes of Solace Keep. Parasitoid Destroy Sapadal and absorb their power. Retirement Plan Sell your future corpse to Elia. Reverse Card Kill Captain Ngunu with his own poison. Spectral Evidence Complete the Trials of the Tebaru Sanakis. That Sign Can’t Stop Me Because I Can’t Read Ignore the warning note and pull the lever in the Sand Sea Ruins. Two Bears High-Fiving Summon a bear to fight another bear. Tyranny Be knighted as a member of the Steel Garrote. We’re All In This Together Complete all the companion moments in the Garden. You’ve Got It From Here Sail to Paradis from Fort Northreach.

And that’s all the achievements in Avowed and how to get them.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

