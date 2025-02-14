Forgot password
Giatta and Kai fighting a Xaurip in Avowed, official image from Xbox
Video Games
All Avowed Achievements & How To Get Them

Published: Feb 14, 2025 09:21 am

Despite only being in Early Access, the hype around is Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed palpable. People are already taking in everything the Living Lands have to offer, but there’s more than one way to achieve victory. Here are all of the Avowed achievements and how to get them.

All Base Achievements in Avowed & How To Get Them

Bow and arrow in Avowed as part of an article about all the achievements in the game.
Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

As players make their way through Avowed, they’re sure to unlock a few achievements. That will open the floodgates for completionists, who want nothing more than to fill their trophy list. So, here are all 33 of the base achievements in Avowed and what it takes to complete them:

Achiement NameDescription
A Little Power Goes a Long WayUnlock all of Giatta’s abilities.
A Test of Your ReflexesComplete Avowed on the difficulty Path of the Damned.
A Well OverflowingMax out an attribute.
Alpha Strike ProtocolKill 15 enemies using stealth attacks.
AvowedComplete Avowed on any difficulty.
Big Iron On Your HipEquip a fully upgraded weapon.
Bounty HunterComplete all Bounties from all regions.
BullseyeUnlock all of Marius’ abilities.
Can’t We All Get Along?Resolve a potential conflict peacefully 5 times.
Cooking By The BookCook every recipe at your Party Camp.
Dungeon SiegeEnter every dungeon across all regions.
ExplorerComplete Sanza’s map of the Living Lands.
Gotta Cache ‘Em AllFind and open all Pargrunen Caches across the Living Lands.
GroundedSlay 10 Spiders and 10 Beetles.
HistorianCollect all volumes of the History of the Living Lands in the Eothasian Temple.
Jingle, Jangle, JingleEquip a fully upgraded set of armor.
Kith LordDiscover all Party Camps across the Living Lands.
Luckier Than They KnowUnlock all of Kai’s abilities.
Now Riposte!Parry an enemy’s attack 25 times.
Pantheon PuristCollect and place all of the God Shrine Totems & Fragments.
Pants on FireLies 15 times.
PathfinderFind all items from Treasure Maps.
Peak PerformanceReach max level.
PentimentComplete every side quest.
Pillars of EternityCleanse all the Strangled Adra across all regions.
Play DeadWear Necropants and a Revenant Bell Collar at the same time.
Skeyt DiggerDemand payment for your services 5 times.
Slay!Unlock all of Yatzli’s abilities.
The Outer WorldsUnlock all Fast Travel beacons.
Tired Of Being NiceResort to violence in a conversation 10 times.
Training ArcComplete all training sessions with companions.
We RememberComplete all Ancient Memories.

All Secret Achievements in Avowed & How To Get Them

Of course, Avowed can’t make things too easy, including 18 secret achievements for players to uncover. For those who would rather avoid all the pomp and circumstance, here are all the hidden trophies in Avowed and what it takes to get them:

Achievement NameDescription
A Cistern WarningConfront your assassin in the Cistern.
A Proper IntroductionUncover the secret of Naku Tedek.
AllochoryRelease Sapadal from their prison.
Dream Fungi RotationTry Aiko’s drugs with your companions.
Everyone Disliked ThatHave every companion leave your party as a result of siding with the Steel Garrote.
Fior ExtinguisherSave Fior mes Iverno from being razed by the Steel Garrote.
Get in the Statue, EnvoyContemplate death.
HawkeyeFind the hidden room in Fort Northreach.
It’ll Cost YaConfront Kostya in the Lava Tubes of Solace Keep.
ParasitoidDestroy Sapadal and absorb their power.
Retirement PlanSell your future corpse to Elia.
Reverse CardKill Captain Ngunu with his own poison.
Spectral EvidenceComplete the Trials of the Tebaru Sanakis.
That Sign Can’t Stop Me Because I Can’t ReadIgnore the warning note and pull the lever in the Sand Sea Ruins.
Two Bears High-FivingSummon a bear to fight another bear.
TyrannyBe knighted as a member of the Steel Garrote.
We’re All In This TogetherComplete all the companion moments in the Garden.
You’ve Got It From HereSail to Paradis from Fort Northreach.

And that’s all the achievements in Avowed and how to get them.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

Avowed
