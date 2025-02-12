All Avowed Voice Actors & Full Cast List

Avowed, the latest game set in the Pillars of University universe, is gearing up to release. Of course, players will come into contact with many colorful characters during their latest journey in the world of Eora. Here’s the full cast list for Avowed, including all of the voice actors.

All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Avowed

Unlike some fantasy games, which put a major focus on the story, Avowed is more about the adventure itself. So, there aren’t a lot of characters that toss around dialogue. However, there are a few major ones, and they’re all voiced by heavyweights. Here’s the full cast of Avowed:

Brandon Kenner as Kai

Kai has the most complicated past out of all of the recruitable companions in Avowed. After being a soldier for many years, he turns over a new leaf and lives as a nomad before settling into the role of mercenary. His experience on the battlefield will make Kai invaluable in Avowed.

Bringing Kai to life is Brandon Krenner, who has a history of playing layered characters. His notable roles include Garrus Vakarian in Mass Effect, Harold Caldwell in L.A. Noire, and Salmael in Persona 5 Tactica.

Anjali Bhimani as Yatzli

Yatzli always calls it like it is, being the most outgoing of all of the companions in Avowed. However, her bubbly personality doesn’t mean she can’t handle herself in a fight. She focuses on magic and studies the Godless, an ancient race that once called the Living Lands home.

Recruiting Yatzli will mean voice actor Anjali Bhimani joins the fold. She’s no stranger to major video game projects, lending her voice to titles like Overwatch and Apex Legends. Bhimani also has an extensive live-action resume, which includes stints on TV shows like Modern Family and Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel.

Mara Junot as Giatta

Giatta couldn’t be more different than the other companions, being an orphan who lost her parents in a lab accident. She now spends her days learning more about science and the phantasmal focus, which gives her magical abilities but also reminds her of her tragic past.

On top of being part of the cast of Avowed, Mara Junot voices Storm in the popular hero shooter from NetEase Games Marvel Rivals. She also voices a few characters in Netflix’s Arcane, J’mon Sa Ord in The Legend of Vox Machina, and Sindel and Sareena in Mortal Kombat 1.

Scott Whyte as Marius

The final companion to keep an eye out for in Avowed is Marius, a mountain dwarf who has seen his fair share of battles. He’s spent his life fighting to survive, and that reality makes him a little less likely to open up than some of the other companions. However, he’s a noble warrior and will always fight for his party.

It’s difficult to find a voice actor with a more impressive resume than Scott Whyte, who helps bring Marius to life. After making a name for himself on the small screen, he started working on video games, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part II.

And those are all the voice actors and the full cast list for Avowed. If you’re looking for more, here’s when the title takes place on the Pillars of Eternity timeline.

Avowed releases on PC and Xbox on February 18.

