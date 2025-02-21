All Black Market locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

There are more than a few ways to guarantee a good inventory during a match in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. From Vaults to Rare Chests, there are worthwhile items everywhere. However, Black Markets have the best stuff. Here are the Black Market locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.
Every Black Market Location in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2
Black Markets are a new addition to Fortnite in Chapter 6, Season 2, being locations where you can buy all kinds of loot. They’re not super useful on launch, as most players are unlikely to be sitting on a mound of Gold Bars. However, as the season progresses, you’re likely to see more and more players landing right at Black Markets to get a jump on the competition. If you want to beat them to the punch, here’s where you can find all of the Black Markets in Fortnite:
- Inside of a mountain north of Crime City
- Underneath a building south of Magic Mosses
- In a field south of Seaport City
As much as the team at The Escapist would love for you to keep coming back to this article, there’s an easy way to spot the Black Markets. They’re designated by an icon on the map of a house with a Dill Bit on the top right and don’t move, so once you familiarize yourself with all the new stuff, you should be able to drop at them without having to do any extra work.
What Can You Buy At the Black Markets in Fortnite?
Once you arrive at a Black Market, it’s a bit overwhelming. There are items all over the place, and each one costs a different amount. However, every Black Market is different, housing various kinds of weapons and items. Here’s everything you can buy at the different spots:
North of Crime City
- Thermite – 50 Gold
- Port-a-Cover – 100 Gold
- Med Kit – 75 Gold
- Shield Potion – 150 Gold
- Gold Rush Boon – 1 Dill Bit
- Purple Collateral Damage Assault Rifle – 600 Gold
- Purple Mammoth Pistol – 600 Gold
- Purple Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 600 Gold
- Purple Twinfire Auto Shotgun – 600 GOld
- Gold Twinfire Auto Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit
- Gold Mammoth Pistol – 1 Dill Bit
- Gold Sticky Grenade Launcher – 1 Dill Bit
- Mythic Enhanced Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit
South of Seaport City
- Pulse Scanner – 200 Gold Bars
- Thermite – 50 Gold Bars
- Shield Potion – 150 Gold Bars
- Vulture Boon – 1 Dill Bit
- Purple Striker Burst Rifle – 600 Gold Bars
- Purple Pump Shotgun – 600 Gold Bars
- Purple Pistol – 600 Gold Bars
- Purple Plasma Burst Laster – 600 Gold Bars
- Gold Falcon Eye Sniper – 1 Dill Bit
- Mythic Golden Eye Sniper – 1 Dill Bit
South of Magic Mossess
- Thermite – 50 Gold Bars
- Med Kit – 75 Gold Bars
- Gold Splash – 75 Gold Bars
- Med-Mist Smoke Grenade – 125 Gold Bars
- Shield Potion – 150 Gold Bars
- Adrenaline Rush Boon – 1 Dill Bit
- Purple Holo Twister Assault Rifle – 600 Gold Bars
- Purple Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 600 Gold bars
- Purple Veiled Precision SMG – 600 Gold Bars
- Gold Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit
- Gold Collateral Damage Assault Rifle – 1 Dill Bit
- Mythic Enhances Collateral Damage AR – 1 Dill Bit
And those are all the Black Market locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.
Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.
Published: Feb 21, 2025 10:11 am