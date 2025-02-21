All Black Market locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

There are more than a few ways to guarantee a good inventory during a match in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. From Vaults to Rare Chests, there are worthwhile items everywhere. However, Black Markets have the best stuff. Here are the Black Market locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

Every Black Market Location in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Black Markets are a new addition to Fortnite in Chapter 6, Season 2, being locations where you can buy all kinds of loot. They’re not super useful on launch, as most players are unlikely to be sitting on a mound of Gold Bars. However, as the season progresses, you’re likely to see more and more players landing right at Black Markets to get a jump on the competition. If you want to beat them to the punch, here’s where you can find all of the Black Markets in Fortnite:

Inside of a mountain north of Crime City

Underneath a building south of Magic Mosses

In a field south of Seaport City

As much as the team at The Escapist would love for you to keep coming back to this article, there’s an easy way to spot the Black Markets. They’re designated by an icon on the map of a house with a Dill Bit on the top right and don’t move, so once you familiarize yourself with all the new stuff, you should be able to drop at them without having to do any extra work.

What Can You Buy At the Black Markets in Fortnite?

Once you arrive at a Black Market, it’s a bit overwhelming. There are items all over the place, and each one costs a different amount. However, every Black Market is different, housing various kinds of weapons and items. Here’s everything you can buy at the different spots:

North of Crime City

Thermite – 50 Gold

Port-a-Cover – 100 Gold

Med Kit – 75 Gold

Shield Potion – 150 Gold

Gold Rush Boon – 1 Dill Bit

Purple Collateral Damage Assault Rifle – 600 Gold

Purple Mammoth Pistol – 600 Gold

Purple Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 600 Gold

Purple Twinfire Auto Shotgun – 600 GOld

Gold Twinfire Auto Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit

Gold Mammoth Pistol – 1 Dill Bit

Gold Sticky Grenade Launcher – 1 Dill Bit

Mythic Enhanced Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit

South of Seaport City

Pulse Scanner – 200 Gold Bars

Thermite – 50 Gold Bars

Shield Potion – 150 Gold Bars

Vulture Boon – 1 Dill Bit

Purple Striker Burst Rifle – 600 Gold Bars

Purple Pump Shotgun – 600 Gold Bars

Purple Pistol – 600 Gold Bars

Purple Plasma Burst Laster – 600 Gold Bars

Gold Falcon Eye Sniper – 1 Dill Bit

Mythic Golden Eye Sniper – 1 Dill Bit

South of Magic Mossess

Thermite – 50 Gold Bars

Med Kit – 75 Gold Bars

Gold Splash – 75 Gold Bars

Med-Mist Smoke Grenade – 125 Gold Bars

Shield Potion – 150 Gold Bars

Adrenaline Rush Boon – 1 Dill Bit

Purple Holo Twister Assault Rifle – 600 Gold Bars

Purple Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 600 Gold bars

Purple Veiled Precision SMG – 600 Gold Bars

Gold Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit

Gold Collateral Damage Assault Rifle – 1 Dill Bit

Mythic Enhances Collateral Damage AR – 1 Dill Bit

And those are all the Black Market locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

