All Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Voice Actors And Playable Characters

It’s a good time to be a Bleach fan. The Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for its finale, there’s rumors that the series will get a new Hell arc, and there’s a new game on the horizon, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls. Here’s who will be in the game.

All Playable Characters In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

For a manga and anime with as many characters as Bleach has, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls offers a plethora of playable characters for players to take control of. The game covers the events from the beginning of the series up until the end of the Arrancar arc. So for players that are interested in seeing Quincy’s like Yhwach and Gremmy, or Fullbringers (for some reason), you’ll be left slightly disappointed.

However, for the arcs that are covered, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls features nearly every major character up until that point in some playable format. If you’re eager to see who’s in it, here’s a list of every major playable character in the game:

Ichigo Kurosaki

Rukia Kuchiki

Uryu Ishida

Chad (Yasutaro Sado)

Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto

Soi-Fon

Byakuya Kuchiki

Sajin Komamura

Shunsui Kyoraku

Toshiro Hitsugaya

Kenpachi Zaraki

Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Rangiku Matsumoto

Renji Abarai

Izuru Kira

Shuhei Hisagi

Ikkaku Madarame

Kaien Shiba

Kisuke Urahara

Yoruichi Shihoin

Shinji Hirako

Sosuke Aizen

Gin Ichimaru

Kaname Tosen

Coyote Starrk

Tier Harribel

Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck

Ulquiorra Cifer

Nnoitra Gilga

Grimmjow Jaegarjaquez

Szayelaporro Granz

All Major Voice Actors In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki

While most 90s kids will remember Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, he’s gone on the have an extensive voice-acting career. He’s played Ichigo since the very beginning, but he’s also played several iconic anime characters like Vash the Stampede from Trigun, Sasori from Naruto, and Giyu Tomika from Demon Slayer. In the world of games, you may recognize him as the voice of Yu Narukami, aka the protagonist, in Persona 4, and Nero from Devil May Cry. The Devil May Cry connections go even further as he’s set to voice Dante in the upcoming Netflix series. Chances are, you’ve probably heard Johnny Yong Bosch’s cadence at least once in your life.

Kyle Hebert as Sosuke Aizen

Sosuke Aizen is one of the most iconic antagonists in anime, and here he’s voiced by the legendary Kyle Hebert. There are voice actors, and then there’s Kyle Hebert. The man needs almost no introduction. He’s Gohan from Dragon Ball Z. He’s Escanor from Seven Deadly Sins. He’s Ryu from Street Fighter. He’s… Big the Cat from Sonic the Hedgehog? Go figure. Regardless, Hebert is a veteran of the industry, and hearing him voice Aizen as he narrates Blech: Rebirth of Souls is fine by me.

Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki

Another veteran voice actor, Michelle Ruff has been lending her voice to anime projects for decades. Her most iconic role, besides Rukia, is probably Fujiko Mine from the multiple Lupin III projects and Luna from Sailor Moon, a character she’s voiced since Viz acquired the series in 2014. She’s also had a prominent career in video game voice acting, with her providing the voice of Sadayo Kawakami in Persona 5 and frequently voicing several women in the Castlevania series, like Maria Renard in Symphony of the Night and Shanoa in every one of her appearances.

David Vincent as Grimmjow Jaegarjaquez

During the Arrancar arc, the break-out character from it was undeniably Grimmjow Jaegarjaquez, who is continued to be voiced in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls by David Vincent. While his name might not be as instantly recognizable as the other major voice actors, his career is still nonetheless impressive. He’s been the voice of the male version of Robin in every Fire Emblem game since Fire Emblem: Fates, voiced Gilgamesh in the Fate/Stay series, played Senketsu in Kill la Kill, and has been the narrator of every season of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

All Other Voice Actors In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

With a cast as large as Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, it’s no surprise that there’s a lot of talent in the cast, with many of the cast members reprising their roles from the anime. If you’re interested in who voices all of the other characters in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, here’s a complete list of who voices who in the game.

Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida

as Alain Mesa as Chad (Yasutaro Sado)

as Neil Kaplan as Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto

as Karen Strassman as Soi-Fon

as Dan Waren as Byakuya Kuchiki

as Christopher Swindle as Sajin Komamura

as Steve Kramer as Shunsui Kyoraku

as Steve Staley as Toshiro Hitsugaya

as Patrick Seitz as Kenpachi Zaraki

as Terrance Stone as Mayuri Kurotsuchi

as Megan Hollingshead as Rangiku Matsumoto

as Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai

as Grant George as Izuru Kira

as Steve Staley as Shuhei Hisagi

as Todd Haberkorn as Ikkaku Madarame

as Xander Mobus as Kaien Shiba

as Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara

as Wendee Lee as Yoruichi Shihoin

as Aleks Le as Shinji Hirako

as Doug Erholtz as Gin Ichimaru

as A.J. Beckles as Kaname Tosen

as Keith Silverstein as Coyote Starrk

as Jeannie Tirado as Tier Harribel

as Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck

as Tony Oliver as Ulquiorra Cifer

as Michael Sinterniklaas as Nnoitra Gilga

as Ben Diskin as Szayelaporro Granz

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

