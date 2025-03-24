All Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Voice Actors And Playable Characters

It’s a good time to be a Bleach fan. The Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for its finale, there’s rumors that the series will get a new Hell arc, and there’s a new game on the horizon, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls. Here’s who will be in the game.
Table of contents
All Playable Characters In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls
For a manga and anime with as many characters as Bleach has, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls offers a plethora of playable characters for players to take control of. The game covers the events from the beginning of the series up until the end of the Arrancar arc. So for players that are interested in seeing Quincy’s like Yhwach and Gremmy, or Fullbringers (for some reason), you’ll be left slightly disappointed.
However, for the arcs that are covered, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls features nearly every major character up until that point in some playable format. If you’re eager to see who’s in it, here’s a list of every major playable character in the game:
- Ichigo Kurosaki
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Uryu Ishida
- Chad (Yasutaro Sado)
- Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto
- Soi-Fon
- Byakuya Kuchiki
- Sajin Komamura
- Shunsui Kyoraku
- Toshiro Hitsugaya
- Kenpachi Zaraki
- Mayuri Kurotsuchi
- Rangiku Matsumoto
- Renji Abarai
- Izuru Kira
- Shuhei Hisagi
- Ikkaku Madarame
- Kaien Shiba
- Kisuke Urahara
- Yoruichi Shihoin
- Shinji Hirako
- Sosuke Aizen
- Gin Ichimaru
- Kaname Tosen
- Coyote Starrk
- Tier Harribel
- Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck
- Ulquiorra Cifer
- Nnoitra Gilga
- Grimmjow Jaegarjaquez
- Szayelaporro Granz
All Major Voice Actors In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls
Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki
While most 90s kids will remember Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, he’s gone on the have an extensive voice-acting career. He’s played Ichigo since the very beginning, but he’s also played several iconic anime characters like Vash the Stampede from Trigun, Sasori from Naruto, and Giyu Tomika from Demon Slayer. In the world of games, you may recognize him as the voice of Yu Narukami, aka the protagonist, in Persona 4, and Nero from Devil May Cry. The Devil May Cry connections go even further as he’s set to voice Dante in the upcoming Netflix series. Chances are, you’ve probably heard Johnny Yong Bosch’s cadence at least once in your life.
Kyle Hebert as Sosuke Aizen
Sosuke Aizen is one of the most iconic antagonists in anime, and here he’s voiced by the legendary Kyle Hebert. There are voice actors, and then there’s Kyle Hebert. The man needs almost no introduction. He’s Gohan from Dragon Ball Z. He’s Escanor from Seven Deadly Sins. He’s Ryu from Street Fighter. He’s… Big the Cat from Sonic the Hedgehog? Go figure. Regardless, Hebert is a veteran of the industry, and hearing him voice Aizen as he narrates Blech: Rebirth of Souls is fine by me.
Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki
Another veteran voice actor, Michelle Ruff has been lending her voice to anime projects for decades. Her most iconic role, besides Rukia, is probably Fujiko Mine from the multiple Lupin III projects and Luna from Sailor Moon, a character she’s voiced since Viz acquired the series in 2014. She’s also had a prominent career in video game voice acting, with her providing the voice of Sadayo Kawakami in Persona 5 and frequently voicing several women in the Castlevania series, like Maria Renard in Symphony of the Night and Shanoa in every one of her appearances.
David Vincent as Grimmjow Jaegarjaquez
During the Arrancar arc, the break-out character from it was undeniably Grimmjow Jaegarjaquez, who is continued to be voiced in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls by David Vincent. While his name might not be as instantly recognizable as the other major voice actors, his career is still nonetheless impressive. He’s been the voice of the male version of Robin in every Fire Emblem game since Fire Emblem: Fates, voiced Gilgamesh in the Fate/Stay series, played Senketsu in Kill la Kill, and has been the narrator of every season of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.
All Other Voice Actors In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls
With a cast as large as Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, it’s no surprise that there’s a lot of talent in the cast, with many of the cast members reprising their roles from the anime. If you’re interested in who voices all of the other characters in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, here’s a complete list of who voices who in the game.
- Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida
- Alain Mesa as Chad (Yasutaro Sado)
- Neil Kaplan as Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto
- Karen Strassman as Soi-Fon
- Dan Waren as Byakuya Kuchiki
- Christopher Swindle as Sajin Komamura
- Steve Kramer as Shunsui Kyoraku
- Steve Staley as Toshiro Hitsugaya
- Patrick Seitz as Kenpachi Zaraki
- Terrance Stone as Mayuri Kurotsuchi
- Megan Hollingshead as Rangiku Matsumoto
- Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai
- Grant George as Izuru Kira
- Steve Staley as Shuhei Hisagi
- Todd Haberkorn as Ikkaku Madarame
- Xander Mobus as Kaien Shiba
- Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara
- Wendee Lee as Yoruichi Shihoin
- Aleks Le as Shinji Hirako
- Doug Erholtz as Gin Ichimaru
- A.J. Beckles as Kaname Tosen
- Keith Silverstein as Coyote Starrk
- Jeannie Tirado as Tier Harribel
- Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck
- Tony Oliver as Ulquiorra Cifer
- Michael Sinterniklaas as Nnoitra Gilga
- Ben Diskin as Szayelaporro Granz
Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Published: Mar 23, 2025 09:14 pm