All Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 & How To Get Them

A new season of Fortnite means new ways for players to get upgrades. However, one feature from Chapter 6, Season 1: Hunters is returning for another outing: Boons. Here are all of the Boons that are available in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 and how to get them.

All Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Unlike Medallions, which reveal a player’s position on the map, Boons offer special abilities without any drawbacks. Players can just add them to their inventory and go about their day. However, with a new season, there’s a whole new set of Boons that players have to familiarize themselves with. Here’s the full list and what they do:

Boon Description Vulture Boon Reveal where enemies are eliminated on the map for a short time. Gold Rush Boon Opening or destroying Chests grants Gold Rush. Adrenaline Rush Boon Gain the Slap effect (short-term unlimited Energy regen) upon mantling, hurdling, and wall jumping. Gold Ammo Boon Gain ammo when picking up Bars. Greed Boon Find extra Bars from eliminations and opening containers.

The Boons that are part of the Lawless season offer a wide array of abilities, but for those looking to get a leg up on the competition, the Vulture Boon and Adrenaline Rush Boon seem the most practical. They provide tactical advantages that make winning a fight that much easier. But don’t sleep on the Greed Boon, as Bars are one of the most important parts of Chapter 6, Season 2.

How To Get Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Since the Sprites and Sprite Shrines are no more in Chapter 6, Season 2, it’s a bit tougher for players to get their hands on Boons. However, the good people at Epic Games didn’t leave its playerbase hanging, offering two ways for players to add the upgrades to their inventory.

Black Markets

One of the biggest additions to Fortnite during Chapter 6, Season 2 is Black Markets, which offers players all sorts of items for Dill Bits and Gold Bars. There are three Black Markets across the map, and each one has Boons in stock for players to grab.

Rare Chests

Of course, Rare Chests are still scattered around the Fortnite map, and players lucky enough to come across them have a chance to grab a Boon. However, it’s important for players to keep their heads on a swivel, as the noise a Rare Chest makes attracts a lot of attention.

And those are all the Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 and how to get them. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

